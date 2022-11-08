How did the theme of the secluded and deep valley match in the Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen event? The deep valley is one of the theme levels of the event. If you want to complete this level with a high score, you can follow the guides shared by the editor below to match it, so that you can easily get high score clearance and get more event rewards!

Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen

1. Clothing

Hairstyle: Thief Sapphire[Entering the Store]Perfect Sports[Camp]Berry Complex[God’s Care]Dark Night Girl[Jin Ding]

2. Dress: Dark Whirlpool[Draw] (40318) Lost in England[Set Gold] (39233) Fortune Teller’s Wardrobe[Figure] (38779)Dance of Venus[Drill/Draw] (38129)

3. Tops: Pastry Chef, Powder[套，图] (21285) The moon is boundless, purple[套，钻] (1997) Bullet, Black[烟] (18997)

4 Bottoms: Heartwarming Gifts[署名83] (19193) Xi approves skirt[飘渺] (18587) Gilded Age Platinum[固定图片] (18297) Exquisite Bottoms[图片] (17939) High waist pleated skirt Sen[

大衣：银蓝涟语【氪】轻舟【万象】邀花【空灵】薄春雾【梦幻广场】

6.袜子：舞步搭配[图]Lightly wrap the flower scales[氪]dancing star[织梦]= lingering flavor[图]quicksand like gold[图]

Socks: Star of Qiming[Ningsha]Fantasy Garden of Love[Golden]

8 Shoes: Real vision, empty[fixed rose]silent mind[氪]blue flowers, gorgeous[Gong Jin]

9. Makeup: Bedi Eiko[金]dust sprite[图]moonlight[暗淡]frost and snow[玫瑰套装]

10 The Spirit of the Fluorescent Lamp: Double Phoenix Swords[Bell]Future Covenant[Yinghai]The Fetters of Time[Orlando]The Shadow of Speed ​​[Red]

Second, jewelry

11Headwear*Hair Accessory Blue Sun Hat[图]Headband[署名83]sweetheart maid headdress[回车，上班/抽烟]

12 headgear*veil crimson silk white silk[图]snow yarn[梦工场]dancer’s veil[图]tender expectation[男]night hat[梦织]

13 Headgear* Hairpin and Rose Heart[氪]Forgetfulness and Fragrance[Su Bo]Suihai Floating Flowers[Ding Rose]One Point to[Gold]

14 Headgear* ears move against the heart[mood]faint faith[all saints]orc ears[picture]heart, moon, fox ears[stars]

15. The earrings are misty[Poly Shadows]The crown feathers are clouds[Gold]

16 neck ornaments * scarf town magic beads[天][魅]Breaking the cocoon into a dream[金]

17 Necklace*Necklace Jinyuyuan[Vientiane]Heart Bridge Dream[Ding Rose]Guardian Heart[Diamond]Jinyuyuanbi[Vientiane]Necklace[Male/Smoking]

18 Jewelry* Whispering to Flowers[图]Deep space[沙凝]Bloodstained Bandage[成就]

19 Jewelry * Left blue silk winding[图]lost years[氪]Mo Xingze[丁氪]Shadow of the Deep[凝沙]Qingxi Sui[织梦]

20 Jewels* Double Maid Cuffs[入/出]fingertip touch[图]Sweet Maid Cuffs[入/出]Thief Gloves[店]

three.decorations and specials

21 Holding * Right Lucky Dice[Gacha]Notice[Shop]Blooming Dream[Set of Gold]

22 Holding the shadow left by * to whom[氪]today’s anecdote[氪]bloom forever[空空]long parting vows[氪]Fragrant flowers[丁梦芳]camellia branch[少]

23. The way of waist decoration is sailing against the current[rose]not sure[male]is dark green[male]is a dream trip[male]is a cool rose[shop]

24 special * face decoration with fragrance[Diamond]Falling plum and willow[Krypton]Yingying Yishui[Gold]Gold Wire Round Glasses[Less]

25 special * pectoral ornaments poetry fragrance precipitation[丁]throbbing flower vine[丁]Civilization renaissance[图]happy farewell[金]

26 special * pattern embossing[God’s care]light blue sea[packaging]life cycle[氪]heart sea reflection[sand]cursed kiss[picture]

27 Special * Wing Xingyan[Light Domain]Patrol Wing[Shop]Morrowind Wing[Gacha]Sword Wing and Light Blade[Male]

28 special * tail love single arrow[唱]Night Magic Tail[图]butterfly wings black[丁梦芳]bunny ball[男]

29 special* prospects, precious and happy moments[光域]rose, flow shadow[钻]the cloud of Hongmeng system[云禅]silly fire[图]

30 Special *Mysterious Footprints in the Back[Sand Sand]Winter Overture[Blessed Bag]Spring Breeze Trimming[Picture]Ya Yun Meditation[Picture]Longing for Meditation[Lighting]

31 special * top decoration: a lamp in the world[氪]Snake Shadow[氪]Broken sorrow lock[套]night lock[图]break the shackles[图]

32 Special * Land Fragrant Banquet[包装]combat power[图]Yaochi Luoyan[凝沙]

33 special* broken skin puppets[图]warm sunlight[登录]skateboard girl[登录]Meteor Carol[登录]

