Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen is one of the themes in the latest event. Players need to match according to the theme requirements, so as to get higher scores. The detailed customs clearance method is shared below. The high score of Tiangong Kaiwu The collocation editor is also ready for everyone, and quickly follow the guide below to match the customs clearance.

Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen

1. Clothing

Hairstyle: twist ball head[图]midnight[金]

2. Dress Code: Cheese in the Trap[套营] (37394) Cheese Heart Scam[套营] (36784) Garden Yellow[店] (35602) Blue Sky Memories[金] (33760)

3. Top: Chu Yun shirt blue (1998)[图片](18558)[朋友] (18500)

4 Bottoms: Love Boots Pants White (18804) Kagamine Shorts (Hatsune Miku) (18698) Chu Yun Pants Blue (18468) Love Boots Pants Blue (18244)

5. Coat: Misty Starlight[布景和布景]icing on the cake[图片]pine cones and sleeves[氪]leisure youth[商店]Baseball shirt[布景和图片]

6 Socks: with Meow Bell[氪]Tomorrow Walk[Physical Strength]Seeing Flowers in the Mist[Drilling]Piling Socks[Dream Square]

socks: witch socks[氪]woollen socks[重建]sweet orange scam[营]fate joke[图]Wrapped in leaves[金]

8. Shoes: Listening to the wind in the snowy night[Time Encounter]Bright Street View[Jinding]Rabbit Jumping[Ding Mengfang]

9. Makeup: Hippie Clown[Drill]Innocent Angel[Day and Night]Playful Sweetheart[Login]Sapphire[Shop]

10 The spirit of fluorescent lamps: a new life in winter[Debbi]Sincerely cherish[Debbi]Title Ye Luxiao[傅苏]first wish[Debbi]

Second, jewelry

11 Headwear*Hair Accessory Heaven Hairband Mickey[Gacha]Blessing Bow[Krypton]Late Summer Mood[Poly Shadow]Cute Claw Glasses[Ding Tu]Wonderful Top Hat[Picture]

12 Tiara*Viled Vanilla Meteor[氪气]red cape[成男/冒烟]flower girl[男]

13 headgear* hairpin, star and moon[图]Beaver Spell[金]Ye Suo Dangqing[套金]

14 headgear* ears lion cute ears[drill]all things whisper[difference]earth perception[krypton]good luck mouse ears[gold]

15 Stud Earrings Warm Heart[Streamer]Matcha Latte[Picture]Fragrant Milkshake[Ding Tu]New Year Bells[Ding Sizhan]Yellow Core Lamp[Gold]

16 neck ornaments*scarf bamboo forest style[金]future imagination[影集]color matching scarf[钻石]Toon Brocade[图]nature’s gift[金/烟]

17 necklace * necklace big carrot[黄金]lucky arrow[消耗]Holy Night Scarf Feather[金鼎]

18 Jewelry*Right Popcorn Machine[套，图]fetter traction[体力]luminous surround[钻]crossover switch[梦幻广场]spotlight stage[金]

19 Jewels * Left Tide Track[黄金]strong yearning[体力]wanderlust[黄金]

20 Jewels*Double Time Carving[Limited Time]Sweet Summer[Photo Album]Interwoven Future[Hatsune Miku]Melaleuca Snow[Diamond]Blue Wave[Picture]Purple Gloves[Smoke]

three.decorations and specials

21 Handheld* Right Simple Bamboo Chopsticks[黄金]adventure frog frog[固定图片]bone toy[黄金]carrot bag[公瑾]

22 Hold * Left Honey Toothbrush[氪气]write memories[图片集]remember when it shines[固定图片]Flue Tube[金]

23 Waist Decoration Error Instructions[氪]reset to zero[金]

24 Special* Face Dress Sleeper[图]Ultimate Trailer[Camp]Delicious and won[图]cat ears round frame[螺旋步]colorful clown[图]

25 special * badges for Luck Blessing[Hanguang]White Rabbit Candy[Dream Square]Chief Badge[Login]

26 special* tattoos, world of phantoms[氪]cute bear blindfold[登录]red cheeks[图]

27 special* wings, goose feathers, clouds and flowers[图]crystal wings[男]little devil wings[图]

28 Special * Cat Shadow Under the Eaves[Ding Krypton]Soft Velvet[Krypton]Qiaowei Zang[Camp]Ultimate Weapon[Male]Rabbit Ball[Male]

29 Special* Prospect Treasure Time[图]dance god[集氪]Melody Crystal[体力]Love Bird Dragon Skeleton[博物馆]swing bear[登录]

30 Special * Postocene Archaeopteryx Skeleton[Museum]Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton[Museum]Absurd Paradise[Drilling]Funny Paradise[Picture]Fragrant Zongzi[Gold]

31 Special Offer* Top Decorative Beach Freeze[Drill]Colorful Freeze[Drill]Budweiser One Pot[Set of Ladders]Paradox[Set of Pictures]Welcome Warm Lights[Gold]

32 Special * Autumn leaves are gorgeous on the ground[氪]spinning colored balls[图]future wishes[图]A blue boat[金]

33 Special* Skin Warm Sunshine[登录]meteor carroll[登录]skateboard girl[登录]special exercise[玫瑰]

