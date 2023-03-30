Home Entertainment Love short drama “Don’t Come Over!” “Start filming in Changsha-China Entertainment Network
At 8 a.m. on March 30, 2023, Beijing time, the light comedy and love drama “Don’t Come Over!” produced by Changsha Huoli Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. “The filming started in Changsha.

Dong Hui, the director of the play, said that this is a love story about young men and women in contemporary cities, and it is also a light comedy about love. The hero and heroine in the play met in a specific situation, and they were unaware of a deception at the beginning. When the hero and heroine gradually fell in love, inevitable betrayal and disagreement appeared. At the same time, the profit-seeking businessman appeared in the play The image of Chu Xiong and Lin Jing, a successful entrepreneur of “Sister Control”, add a stronger dramatic color to the play, presenting the collision and atmosphere of comedy from the beginning to the end. Fitness video blogger Jiang Yi and knowledge blogger Gao Yang, the sharp rivalry between the two, and the contrast between Chu Xiong and Lin Jing, the speculative entrepreneur and the successful entrepreneur, make people laugh and cry, making the short love drama more interesting.

The play ends with the characters who deceive people and end up being deceived, those who deceive their feelings, and are finally deceived. It guides the audience to establish a correct view of money and emotion, and promote the positive energy of society.

It is reported that “Don’t come here!” “is the first short play independently produced by Changsha Huoli Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. The company hopes that through this filming and production, it will start the company’s long-distance voyage in the film and television drama industry. I believe this will be a successful starting point.

