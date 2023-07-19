Love Triangle Unveiled: Elizabeth Gutiérrez, William Levy, and Samadhi Zendejas

Title: Love Triangle? Elizabeth Gutierrez, William Levy, and Samadhi Zendejas Spark Rumors

Subtitle: Gutierrez’s Harsh Words Add Fuel to Speculations

Los Angeles, California – Rumors of a love triangle have been swirling around Elizabeth Gutierrez, William Levy, and Samadhi Zendejas, adding more drama to their personal lives. Speculations started after reports suggested that Levy and Gutierrez had rekindled their relationship that ended in 2022, but the entry of Zendejas into the picture, who co-stars with Levy in the soap opera “Vuelve a mí,” has taken the storyline to a whole new level.

While nothing has been confirmed, Gutierrez’s recent statements have intensified the gossip and added some weight to the rumors. During her appearance on the “Ojos de mujer” program, Gutierrez expressed strong views on infidelity in the entertainment industry, conveying her message unequivocally and seemingly directing it toward a female party — most likely Zendejas.

Refusing to defend any specific individual, Gutierrez emphasized that infidelity should never be tolerated. As an actress herself, Gutierrez shared her insights into the temptations faced within the industry. She urged women to prioritize self-respect above all and to reject being “the other woman.”

Although the rumors surrounding Levy and Zendejas remain unconfirmed, their alleged romance is said to have initiated during the filming of “Vuelve a mí.” In June, photographs of the two leaving a hotel together sparked speculation that their on-screen chemistry had transcended into real life. Given their roles as the main couple in the telenovela, the speculation gained further traction.

As the gossip continues to make headlines, fans and followers of the actors eagerly wait for any confirmation or denial regarding the rumored love triangle. With Gutierrez’s hard-hitting words fueling the speculations, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds for the trio.

About Elizabeth Gutierrez:

Elizabeth Gutierrez, a 44-year-old actress, model, and businesswoman, was born on April 1, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is known for her work in the entertainment industry and is proficient in both Spanish and English languages.

In the unpredictable world of showbiz, where reality and fiction often intertwine, the love lives of actors continue to captivate audiences. Stay tuned for updates on this intriguing love triangle.

