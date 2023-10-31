Loving Body Scrub with 7x Ceramide to Overcome Skin Barrier Problems

Even though we’re at home, not exposed to direct sunlight or pollution, that doesn’t mean we’ll automatically become shinier and glowier, especially if we don’t take care of our bodies with the right products, do you agree, Bestie? In fact, sometimes we become lazy and feel like we no longer care about taking care of our body at home.

The importance of 7x Ceramide for skin barrier problems

Yesterday I discussed body skin care using Scarlett Loving Body Care. Apart from using the right bath soap, it’s a good idea to also use a Body Scrub which can overcome skin barrier problems to get optimal results.

Is there anyone who still doesn’t understand about skin barriers? Basically, the skin barrier is a layer of skin that functions to protect the skin from pathogens that cause infection, UV rays, pollution, free radicals and dangerous chemicals. If this layer of skin is damaged, it can cause the skin to become more sensitive and vulnerable to external threats. Not only facial skin, but also other parts of the body, Besties.

Especially during hot, dusty and polluted weather conditions like now. If we don’t protect our body with the best skincare, which contains 7x Ceramide. Your skin might experience a rash due to heat or Besties allergies.

Currently I am using the Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving series, which is specially made with very fine scrub granules but is still able to help remove dirt or dead skin cells on the body’s skin more optimally without fear of skin irritation even if used as often as possible. . Have you tried the loving body scrub from Scarlett Whitening or not, Besties?

It’s a good idea to use Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving at least twice a week, because it can help us maximize the skin regeneration process. In the Loving Body Scrub, it contains 7x Ceramide, Glutathione (Mother of Antioxidant), Vitamin E and fine scrub granules which are good for regenerating, moisturizing and brightening the body’s skin more optimally.

The main advantage, Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving is the first pioneer body care with the most complete product range containing 7X Ceramide, thus providing extra moisture for the skin.

Results of using Loving Scarlett Body Scrub after 3 weeks

If you want to use this Loving Body Scrub, try it before showering, Mother. Spread it evenly all over the body, leave it for approximately 2-3 minutes until it dries a bit, then we can rub the entire body that has been covered in body scrub. This aims to make it easier to remove dirt, dead skin cells or dirt on the body, then rinse with clean water. After that, complete it with a shower using Shower Scrub, Besties.

Personally, I prefer to use this scrub as a body scrub, so the body is not wet when applied to the body, rubbed all over the body until all dead skin and body dirt are finally removed.

Don’t worry, it won’t irritate your skin, because there is water in the scrub which acts as a lubricant and doesn’t hurt the skin. So I just rub the scrub all over my body, especially in the folds, such as the armpit folds, which are full of germs and sweat.

Keunggulan Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving

Advantages of Body Scrub Loving

1. Packaging

The Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving packaging is in a large plastic jar with an additional plastic aluminum lid on the lid, so it can maintain the hygiene of the product, 250ml content.

2. Main content

• 7x Ceramide

• Glutathione (mother of antioxidant)

• Vitamin E

3. Benefits

• Helps remove dead skin cells

• Moisturizes body skin

• Brightens body skin

• Helps improve blood circulation

• As a means to relax the body

• Helps regenerate body skin

• Increases the hydration levels needed by the body’s skin

• Overcoming skin barrier problems

4. Texture

The texture of the scrub is dense pink, with small scrub granules, it doesn’t irritate the skin even though Besties often uses it.

5. Aroma

Scarlett Whitening Body Scrub Loving has the aroma of rose, a rose from Bulgaria which adds a luxurious aroma when used, and long-lasting berries, with a flirty, graceful, hopeless romantic character. Makes people wonder with a magnificent floral aroma like a garden party in the British Empire.

Apart from that, there is also a fresh fruity fragrance that creates a cheerful atmosphere, a woody fragrance that is warm and attractive to anyone who smells our body fragrance. The luxurious and long-lasting aroma will definitely make us more confident when doing activities outside or indoors.

7x Ceramide How important is it for the body’s skin barrier?

Loving Body Care Series dengan 7x Ceramide

Information for you, Besties, that ceramide content is not only needed for facial skin, but is also important for body skin, you know. Because body skin also needs a formula to repair damaged skin barriers.

Scarlett Loving Body Care Series with 7x Ceramide is the best series for comprehensive skin care, there is Shower Scrub, Body Scrub, Body Lotion and Body Serum, all of which contain active ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin, really help brighten and moisturize instantly, even once. use.

It is recommended for those of you who want to get maximum results, to also use body serum, body lotion or body cream of the Loving Scarlett variant after use. You don’t want to have striped skin because you didn’t use the complete Scarlett Loving Body Care Series.

How to Get Scarlett Whitening Products

We can buy all Scarlett Whitening products from facial, skin and hair care at cosmetic shops, certain markets or via e-commerce. For those of you who don’t know, there are often promos or savings packages, especially at flash shale moments like now. You can also buy directly via the following link on the official IG @scarlett_whitening https://linktr.ee/scarlett_whitening

For those of you who are curious and still doubt whether the Scarlett Whitening product you purchased is genuine or not, you can immediately check the authenticity of the Scarlett product by opening the following link https://verify.scarlettwhitening.com

It’s very easy to find out whether the Scarlett product we bought is genuine or not, by scanning the barcode and filling in the data requested in the link, then enter the code below the barcode on the product to check the serial code, here we can find out the product we bought real or fake.

It’s not surprising, why now many people are using facial, skin and hair care from Scarlett Whitening, from domestic artists, Korean artists and the wider community like us. Apart from the fact that the product is good and helps make us glow more, the quality and authenticity of the product is guaranteed if you buy it at the official store. Which Scarlett product do you prefer, Besties?

Share this: Facebook

X

