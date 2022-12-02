ROME – The electric Fiat Nuova 500 and the two PHEV Compass and Renegade for Jeep are in the first eleven months of 2022 the three best-selling cars on the market for LEV vehicles, i.e. those with low emissions. According to data provided by Dataforce, Stellantis obtained a 32.6% share, up from the same period last year by 1.8 percentage points. And the gap is even more marked in the commercial vehicles sector, where the Group doubled its share compared to the same period of the previous year, nearly half of the market with 49.6% (first and second position for Opel and Fiat) .

In Italy the New 500 is firmly in first place on the podium with around six thousand registrations from January to November, while in Europe in the last two years it has managed to exceed the 100,000 units sold mark.

In the Plug-In-Hybrid vehicle market, Jeep’s 4xe technology received particular awards: the brand holds the leadership with a 28.7% share in the first eleven months of the year. Success bears the signature of the SUV Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe. The first with a share of 28.4%, up by 4.6 percentage points compared to the first eleven months of last year, while the Renegade with 52.3%.

“Stellantis has an absolute leadership in Italy in the sales of low-emission vehicles” says Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy. “It is an achievement that we have acquired thanks to our strategic commitment to electrification which is based on an investment of over 30 billion euros globally which will be completed by 2025. We have the responsibility, as market leader, to accompany the Italians in the transition to electrified mobility. And we can do this thanks also to a network of highly professional dealers who are evolving alongside us to respond to the most varied customer needs”. (fp)