low turnout of voters minutes from the close of the elections

A few minutes after the end of the elections with the renewal of authorities in the municipality of Cinco Saltos, the Electoral Board explained that it has been a normal day, but with Little voter turnout. Today the neighbors will choose the next Mayorthey will also vote for members of the deliberative council and court of accounts.

The electorate in the city of Cinco Saltos had a wide list of candidates who presented themselves to compete in the 2023 elections. For a register of 21,443 voters there were 10 candidates.

However, so far there is little concurrence of the citizenry, only 50% of the electorate cast their vote. From the Electoral Board they hope that the turnout will improve in the last minutes of the closing.

After the early hours of noon, most of the candidates for the Executive position had already gone to the city schools to cast their votes. Now he is waiting to know the results.

The city during the latest negotiationsthe local government moved between the parties of Juntos Somos Río Negro and the Frente de Todos which is currently led by the current local mayor Liliana Alvarado. The president will go for re-election with the seal of Nos Une Río Negro, whose reference is to Martín Doñate, the main ally of Senator Alberto Weretilneck.

The provincial ruling party will try to recover the city at the hands of the provincial legislator Maria Elena Vogel, Before coming to parliament, the candidate was coordinator of Education in that town.

like in the city there will not be a digital platform to report the results of the elections it is expected that the official data will be known during the day on Monday. Today there will be a partial result during the last hours.

The April 16 elections in Río Negro

In the April 16 elections, Juntos Somos Río Negro retained power in three of the four Alto Valle Oeste municipalities that elected authorities. In Cipolletti the victory of Rodrigo Buteler was achieved; Gustavo Amati did the same in Fernández Oro and Horacio Zúñiga won the vote in Cordero and Barda del Medio.

That same Sunday, the provincial ruling party suffered a heavy defeat in Catriel, closing a stage of 12 years. There Peronism won, headed by deputy Daniel Salzotto, who defeated Mayor Viviana Germanier.

