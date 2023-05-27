Lu Han sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” to interpret Spider-Man’s alternative attitude_电影_电影_New Generation

Original title: Lu Han sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” to interpret Spider-Man’s alternative attitude

Sohu Entertainment News Oscar Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Universe” new sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” officially announced that Lu Han will sing the movie’s Chinese theme song “Across the Universe”. The novel setting of “More than one Spiderman” hit Luhan’s soul in middle school, and he wanted to be a football spiderman. “Just treat me as an alternative” is to let people see the fearless attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man.

It was a surprise that Lu Han sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”. His youthful and fashionable temperament fit the film very well, and his clear voice sang the brave, fearless, casual and young attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man. The rhythm of the song is brisk, and the style of the song is smart and catches the ear. It seems that you can see the light figure of Spiderman jumping with spider silk among the tall buildings in the city. The Chinese theme song “Across the Universe” and the MV will be launched next Monday, so stay tuned.

In the behind-the-scenes clips, Lu Han, who likes to watch anime, also expressed his love for the cool style of the film. The multiverse setting of “More than one Spider-Man” even hit Lu Han’s soul in the middle school, hoping to add a The “Football Spider-Man” who uses football as a weapon has an unexpected imagination. In the lyrics of the theme song, “Just When I’m Different” sang the attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man vowing to resist the curse of fate. “If you choose the road, you will not go back.” It also shows Miles’ fearless spirit of insisting on his choice , making people feel excited from the heart. The different styles of Spider-Man in the movie are very eye-catching, and Lu Han also expressed his favorite punk Spider-Man. The scene of hundreds of Spider-Man gatherings is even more explosive. I look forward to all audiences witnessing this unprecedented Spider-Man battle on the big screen.

The movie "Spider-Man: Across the Universe" is produced by Columbia Pictures and produced by Sony Animation. It will be released on the domestic big screen in North America on June 2. The film is currently on pre-sale.

