Lu Liangwei’s Autobiography: The Experiences of Three Legendary Marriages

Hong Kong Star Lu Liangwei has recently released his autobiography “The Road Is Infinitely Broad”, in which he candidly discusses the experiences of his three “legendary marriages”. In the book, Lu Liangwei opens up about his relationships with Zhou Haimei, Kwong Mei-yun, and his current wife Yang Xiaojuan. The autobiography provides insight into the ups and downs of his love life and the challenges he faced in his marriages.

One noteworthy section of the autobiography includes Lu Liangwei’s commentary on Zhao Yazhi, who he describes as an ideal model for choosing a spouse. He recounts his admiration for her during the filming of “Shanghai Bund”, noting her beauty and virtue as qualities he sought in a wife.

Speaking about his relationship with Zhou Haimei, Lu Liangwei reveals that their marriage ended after two years due to conflicts and a lack of understanding. He addresses rumors of a third-party involvement and denies any such claims, emphasizing that their separation was the result of internal issues within their relationship.

The autobiography also delves into Lu Liangwei’s short-lived marriage with Kwong Mei-yun, whom he describes as a mistake. According to him, their marriage was marred by frequent quarrels and ultimately ended after only eight months.

However, the tone changes when discussing his current wife, Yang Xiaojuan. Lu Liangwei praises her strength and business acumen, expressing his gratitude for her support and tolerance. He describes her as a top-notch woman and expresses his confidence in their enduring marriage.

It is evident from Lu Liangwei’s autobiography that his experiences have shaped his understanding of love and marriage. He reflects on the lessons learned from his failed marriages and highlights the importance of communication and maintaining relationships.

In sharing his personal story, Lu Liangwei aims to provide insight and guidance to those facing similar challenges in their love lives. The autobiography not only sheds light on his personal journey but also offers valuable lessons for readers navigating their own relationships.

The book offers a compelling narrative of the complexities of love and marriage, providing readers with a candid and introspective account of Lu Liangwei’s romantic experiences.

Source: Look at China

