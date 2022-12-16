Home Entertainment Lu Yi and Bao Lei’s family did not fly separately and revealed the reason why the whole family sat together.
Lu Yi and Bao Lei’s family did not fly separately and revealed the reason why the whole family sat together.

Lu Yi and Bao Lei’s family did not fly separately and revealed the reason why the whole family sat together.

Recently, Lu Yi’s wife, Bao Lei, lamented in the show that once the whole family was flying on a plane and encountered severe turbulence in the air. This encounter was the first time in her life when flying by plane. It was like the speedboat flying on the sea. Let her very flustered. At that time, she held her husband Lu Yi’s hand tightly and asked worriedly: “What if something happens, the whole family is here.” Then, Lu Yi comforted his wife and said: “Don’t worry, don’t be afraid, our whole family is together There is nothing to be afraid of.” This sentence instantly stabilized her, and after thinking about it, she praised Lu Yi for being too wise.

Recalling this past event, Lu Yi said in the program: “Because I have heard people say before that you must buy air tickets on a staggered basis, and you are afraid of what happens.” But then he thought that this approach might not be suitable for everyone. I still prefer to have a family together.

Many netizens said: “No matter what difficulties they encounter, a family is not afraid of anything”, “A family is together, it is a stable sense of security”, “It’s too warm”.

Original title: Lu Yi and Bao Lei revealed that the reason why the whole family did not fly separately was that they encountered serious air turbulence

