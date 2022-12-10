The board of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has elected Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, as its president for 2023. From 1 January, de Meo will replace Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW, who held the position for the past two years.

The office of the president of Acea lasts one year, and can be renewed only once. The role is filled by the managing directors of the associated companies, of the main European manufacturers of cars, vans, trucks and buses.