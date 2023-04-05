Lucas Benvenuto, the young man who denounced Jey Mammon, made a live this afternoon on his Instagram account. «Jey he was depressed and lived drunk“said the young man at the beginning.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«The weight of this cross no longer corresponds to me“Added the young man who used his Instagram account to deepen his complaint against the television host.

«From the age of 14 to 16 I experienced psychological tortureBenvenuto added. The live had about 20 thousand people.

In his social network, Lucas added that heThe “boyfriend” relationship between him and Mammon occurred when he was 16 years.

«It was only at the age of 25 that I was able to ask for help.“The young man said through tears.

Lucas Benvenuto spoke: the main phrases

– “Jey was depressed and lived drunk”

– “The weight of this cross no longer corresponds to me”

– “Jey’s life was more out of control than mine”

– “From 14 to 16 I lived a psychological torture”

– “The relationship of “boyfriends” was at 16″

– “I need more help”

– “I wrote to all my abusers”

– “Jey raped me the first night we met”

– “It was very difficult for me to be in a relationship again”

– “I do not know what else to do”

– “It was only at the age of 25 that I was able to ask for help”

– “I don’t want a truth trial, I wanted a truth trial”

– “He treated me like a piece of meat”

– “I will not shut up anymore”

Developing.



