The imminent issuance of the note that Jey Mammon gave Jorge Rialwhich will be seen This Friday in the “Argenzuela” cycle of C5Nreturned to generater the malaise of Lucas Benvenutothe young complainant of the driver who brought him to court for aggravated sexual abuse.

Known some images of the dialogue between the journalist and the driver of “The Rock of Morfi”the boy He made a forceful release on his social networks. Although it is expected that there will be more repercussions on what was said by Juan Martín Rago, the real name of Jey Mammonthe first advances generated their impact.

so it is Benvenuto once again expressed himself on Instagram storiesas he had done yesterday, and noted: «14, I do not lie. What part is not understood? Stop normalizing abuse.” on a black background.

And about the phrase “I sincerely hope that you can heal your soul” said by Mammon, the boy added: «When I was 14 years old you told me the same thing, but in bed. How ironic, right?”

Besides, Benvenuto was outraged by Jey Mammon sending a hug in the middle of the interviewwhen asked by Rial about his wish regarding the young complainant. “I thought I would not live to see how my abuser sends me a hug on television and wishes my soul to heal” posted.

And concluded: “My peace of mind and my life are more important today than a media circus where there was so much pain.”

The first words of Jey Mammon with Jorge Rial in “Argenzuela”

Driver Jey Mammon spoke again after his complaint for sexual abuse against Lucas Benvenuto and acknowledged that he is in “shock” and that he takes “clonazepam all the time.” “I want to tell how I am becauseand I haven’t said anything for a week and I’ve been at home for a week,” Jey began in an interview she gave to C5Nwhich will be broadcast in its entirety this Friday.

“I’m in shock, paralyzed and take clonazepam all the time”, acknowledged the presenter, who had just made a statement through his social networks.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life, you know? But I do know something and it is that I am being the same as I always was. I am this, the one who wants you to accompany me and if not stay on the road”, he sentenced.

