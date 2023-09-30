Lucca Comics, a future that does not forget the past

‹‹The comic is the church in the center of the village››. Thus Emanuele Vietina, general director of Lucca Comics & Games on Thursday 28 September in Milan, in the beautiful setting of the very central Teatro Gerolamo, presented to the press (in an event more similar to a show than a simple conference), the new edition of the event , from November 1st to 5th.

The village, however, has increasingly expanded: since, in 2006, Lucca left the tensile structures of the Palazzetto (which from this year will return to be part of the fair) to enter the city walls, it has become a sort of metropolis of nerd culture (or pop if you prefer), including, in addition to comedy and games, TV series, films, video games, books, music, cosplay.

It is no coincidence that at the beginning the radio host and musician Andrea Rock took to the stage to present the musical events, showing off a t-shirt with a fascinating combo between Eddie, the Iron Maiden mascot, and Marvel’s Spider-Man .

And among the events announced between music and comics, there is a limited edition comic book, produced by Lucca Comics itself, written and illustrated by Roberto Recchuoni (among other things, screenwriter and former editor of Dylan Dog) dedicated to Max Pezzali. It’s not the first: way back in 1995, Ade Capone, comic book screenwriter (creator of the character Lazarus Ledd) and television author, had produced one on the 883 and Pezzali had gone to promote it in comic shops with the then choristers Paola and Chiara (at Mauro Repetto had already left 883).

It is impossible to mention all the international guests of the Comics area, just think of the Japanese stars Naoki Urasawa and Hiro Mashima and the English-speaking quartet formed by Frank Miller (creator of the Sin City noir saga and author of Batman masterpieces and Marvel’s Daredevil), Jim Lee, the famous illustrator and now president of DC Comics of Batman and Superman, the irreverent Irish screenwriter Garth Ennis (creator of series such as Preacher and The Boys), and Don Rosa, the most famous Disney cartoonist apart from the Italians (American but with Italic roots).

Western authors all became famous in the nineties (Miller even before) and perhaps it is no coincidence that there will be the project ‹‹The ’90s Room›› in which the students of the Liceo Artistico Passaglia in Lucca were asked to imagine what it would have been like the hypothetical room of a pop culture enthusiast (that is, at the time, a nerd, and certainly not well-liked) in the now distant 1993.

Another Nineties icon is the queen of acronyms Cristina D’Avena who on November 4th will do a show inspired by the Japanese animated series The Enchanting Creamy accompanied by a rock band and members of the Luigi Boccherini conservatory

Lucca Games turns thirty and there will be a new graphic interpretation of the mascot, the fantasy character Grog: after the first by Roberto Giomi, the restyling by Marco Bianchini for the tenth anniversary and the interpretation by Marco Soresina in 2013, it arrives for the thirtyth anniversary the version of Karl Kopinski, probably the most significant artist for the world of Games of the last decade.

Lillo Petrolo, of the duo Lillo and Greg, who in addition to being an actor, screenwriter and presenter, is an appreciated painter of miniatures (as well as a comics enthusiast), will tell the story of Grog, playing him, he is one of the two ambassadors of Lucca Games together to the American actor Joe Manganiello.

Among the film and television previews, the horror (it’s Halloween time) ‹‹Five Nights at Freddy’s›› by Emma Tammi, the first episode of the Netflix miniseries ‹‹All the Light We Cannot See›› and the first images of the new film stand out of the omnipresent Lillo Petrolo, ‹‹Elf Me››, at Christmas on Prime Video in which he is a Santa Claus elf si generis.

The poster is signed by the twins Tomer and Asaf Hanuka (the first illustrator, the second cartoonist), to whom an exhibition will be dedicated, and is entitled ‹‹Together››, the desire to return to being together after having been together for a long time time forced to keep their distance.

Journalists were distributed a print with the variant cover (for comic shops, different from that of the issue for newsstands) of the 700th issue of Zagor (which will be released in the days of Lucca), works by Asaf Hanuka with a child who in his bedroom imagines of being the invincible spirit with the Hatchet of the Darkwood forest created in 1961 by the editor-writer Sergio Bonelli and the designer Gallieno Ferri, pretending that the hammer (of the parents, probably) is the hero’s axe.

It is a gesture that many readers of the character made as children and shows that, even with many international guests and many events, Lucca has not forgotten the child still present in the old, very passionate, nerds.

