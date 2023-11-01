Lucca, geopolitics of comics. Tajani inaugurates the festival, security strengthened

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT TO LUCCA. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will inaugurate Lucca Comics today. What more can you say than this? The Foreign Minister cutting the ribbon of the festival dedicated to comics. What does it has to do with it? Because he? It’s time for conspiracy theories. Perhaps because the greatest Italian cartoonist, Michele Rech aka Zerocalcare, decided to cancel his participation in support of the Palestinian people. «Unfortunately, the patronage of the Israeli embassy over Lucca Comics represents a problem for me. At this moment in which two million people are stuck in Gaza, who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day.” There will be no Zerocalcare. For the same reasons, Amnesty International and Jole Signorelli, i.e. Fumettibrutti, will not be there. But the Foreign Minister will come. And another minister not really relevant to the matter, even that of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, declared that “he will do everything possible to be there”.

«Everything is politics», as Chiara Valerio said about the life of Michela Murgia. So it happened. It happened that even the most important Italian festival dedicated to games, comics and fantasy has become the place to take sides. Being there or not being there makes a difference, one’s point of view on the world.

Consequences: all security measures have been strengthened for the entry of the 300 thousand visitors expected in five days, no longer just random checks. Other consequences: the twins Asaf and Tower Hanuka, the Israeli artists who signed the manifesto of this edition, from which the cultural and non-onerous patronage of the Israeli embassy derives, have also decided not to participate. «Our presence in Lucca and our activities – they declared in a note – would risk being the object of excessive attention relating to the international question, obscuring the artistic dimension, which instead was and is the center of our journey with this event and the his working group. We don’t feel like moving from a real war zone to a media conflict zone.”

This is the festival of all the squares of Lucca. Where children walk around dressed like Marvel superheroes, until they themselves become a giant living comic. Video games, animated films. Meetings with the best designers in the world. There are cosplays: girls and boys identical to Japanese manga. Inaugurated in 1966, the record edition was last year: 319 thousand paying people. Lucca Comics costs 7 million, has an impact of 100 million. Only the Tokyo festival does bigger numbers in the world.

At three o’clock yesterday afternoon, 293 thousand tickets had already been sold. All those to participate in the meetings with Zerocalcare, the only artist who had to be present five days out of five, had been pulverized in 85 seconds. Now politics dominates the scene at Lucca Comics. “Calm”, they explain in the Municipality. «The arrival of Minister Tajani was announced on Friday, that is, the day before Zerocalcare’s declarations. The reasons for the Foreign Minister’s presence could be linked to the international importance of the event.” The fact is that last year not even an undersecretary came.

For days everything that happens in Lucca has been investigated. In the ideological conflicts, some facts have emerged. They call it «Lucca Nera». First fact: the failure to name a street after Sandro Pertini, the partisan president. The second fact is the presence of two former CasaPound militants in the municipal council, with the civic list «Defending Lucca» they took 9% of the votes. These are complicated days for the city mayor. His name is Mario Pardini, he is 49 years old. Already a wine producer in Argentina, already a volunteer for eight years at Lucca Comics, already president of the municipality-owned company that organizes the festival, now as mayor he has to answer for what is happening. «Politically, I define myself as a liberal, a moderate. The only party I was a member of was Forza Italia. My teacher is Marcello Pera. And I have no problem declaring it: I am anti-fascist.” But then why deny the president a path? «It was a miscommunication, for which I apologize. It was political exploitation. I will be the mayor of Lucca who will inaugurate Via Sandro Pertini.” About the black shadows, he says so. «The two people who are on my council were voted for by many citizens. They are not fascists. And in fact, one of the two also covered a very important role in the previous centre-left council.”

What a strange eve. This had always been the time of tiredness and euphoria. Mayor Pardini gets to the point: «Zerocalcare is a great artist. He made a choice and I respect it, I have nothing to say. Except that the Israeli patronage had been signed in June, that is, before the war. Withdrawing it would have been a mistake. Now I hope for two things. The first is that Lucca Comics remains a free festival as it has always been, open to everyone’s voices. The second is to see Zerocalcare here again next year.”

Share this: Facebook

X

