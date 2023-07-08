Lucero and Mijares Proudly Support Their Talented Children in the Entertainment Industry

Title: Lucero and Mijares Proudly Support Daughter Lucerito’s Debut in Musical ‘El Mago de Wiz’

Subtitle: Lucero and Mijares’ Eldest Son, José Manuel, Opts for a Reserved Profile

Mexico City, July 6 – Lucero and Mijares, the famous former partners, showcased their pride at the preview of the musical ‘El Mago de Wiz’ on the evening of July 6. The play, starring their daughter Lucerito, received immense support from the ex-partners as they graced the red carpet. However, their firstborn, José Manuel, was noticeably absent from the event.

In response to inquiries from the press about their thoughts on their younger daughter’s debut, Lucero, also known as ‘La Novia de América’, expressed her happiness and unwavering support. “Very happy, supporting her a lot,” she responded during an interaction with journalist Berenice Ortiz.

José Manuel Mijares, who follows in the footsteps of his parents, has maintained a more reserved profile compared to his siblings. Though he has a love for music, he prefers to be in the background and seldom appears at public events, as revealed by Lucero and Mijares themselves.

The talented children of Lucero and Mijares have embraced their parents’ legacy in the entertainment industry. While Lucerito has made a name for herself as a singer and actress, José Manuel has pursued music and is currently studying to become an instrumentalist at the prestigious Berklee College and Conservatory of Music in Boston.

“We are always going to be counselors for our children and guide them, take them by the hand. Fortunately, I believe our children make very good decisions, and I hope they continue to do so because they have learned well,” said Lucero during a media interaction.

Although José Manuel leads a private life, fans are occasionally surprised when he appears in photos and videos, showcasing his growth and musical talent. His recent appearance alongside his family in a video circulated on social networks, capturing him in an elevator at the venue where his parents performed at a symphony concert. In the footage, José Manuel can be seen cheerfully greeting the camera, accompanied by his mother, sister Lucerito, and other family members.

While José Manuel continues to focus on his studies, Lucero Mijares, the younger sibling, has ventured into the entertainment scene and has had several notable appearances alongside her parents. The couple, who were married for 14 years, are proud that their children are following in their musical footsteps.

Lucero, who cherishes every moment spent with her children, especially since they study in the United States while she and Mijares are busy with their ongoing tour, expressed her pride in her children’s accomplishments. She acknowledged José Manuel’s musical talents and shared her aspirations for his future, stating, “José is already older. Notice that he also has a very musical talent. He plays instruments very well and they bring it by ear. I would have wanted at their age (their children) to bring the talent that they bring… For now, he is studying something else, and who knows, maybe one day he will emerge as a producer, arranger, or composer.”

The supportive parents continue to guide and encourage their children and look forward to witnessing their future successes in the entertainment industry.