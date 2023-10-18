Lucero Makes a Triumphant Return to Television with ‘The Golden Rooster’

After a decade away from television, Lucero is making a grand return to the screens with “The Golden Rooster,” an ambitious production by Vix. This is a historic moment for the actress and singer, as it marks her first series in her 43-year career. The story is based on a short novel written by Juan Rulfo and revolves around the world of cockfighting in post-revolutionary Mexico.

Lucero expressed her excitement about this opportunity, stating, “Being able to be in a story like this and act again is an incredible gift. I have a huge passion for acting, and it fills my heart and fills me with desire.” The character she plays is a caponera, a woman who is fond of roosters and sings in the palenques. This role is very different from anything Lucero has done before, allowing her to showcase her talent in a new way.

Filmed on location in Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí, the series has recreated the post-revolutionary Mexico setting, providing audiences with an immersive experience. Lucero admits that returning to the small screen in a television series is an exciting change from her previous work in soap operas. She describes this new way of working as a pleasant surprise, with fewer episodes and more time to enjoy the scenes and filming process. “It has been an incredible experience, and I feel extremely grateful and proud of what they are going to see on screen,” she says.

At 54 years old, Lucero remains energetic and eager to continue learning in an industry she has helped shape. Reflecting on her career, she comments, “I am happy, excited, grateful, proud, and very satisfied with everything I have achieved and what I am currently experiencing.” She jokes about her age, stating that she started her career at 28 years old and finds it amusing that the math doesn’t add up.

Lucero believes in the power of dreams and emphasizes the importance of working hard to achieve them. She describes her character, La Caponera, as someone who never stops dreaming and always strives to improve herself. Lucero advises, “Dream beautifully, but dreams must also be supported with work.” She expresses her gratitude for all the blessings in her life and credits her success to a combination of luck and effort.

In this new role, Lucero will also showcase her singing talent in the genre of ranchera music. Music has always been a part of her life and has been a way for her to communicate and express herself. Lucero believes in the power of music to uplift and transport the listener, stating, “Music frees us from many things.”

The actress also shares similarities with her character, as they both believe in themselves and refuse to be defeated by difficult situations. La Caponera is a modern woman who fights for her rights and pursues her dreams. Lucero admires her character’s strength and feels a personal connection to her.

Though Lucero prefers to keep her personal life private, she admits that her children are her driving force as a woman. She is proud to see them happy and fulfilling their dreams. Lucero feels excited and grateful for the life she is living, surrounded by loved ones, a supportive audience, and many things to look forward to.

“The Golden Rooster” will premiere on the Vix platform on October 20 and consists of 10 episodes. Audiences can expect a captivating story with messages of love, honesty, and dignity, all brought to life by Lucero’s incredible talent and passion for acting.

Share this: Facebook

X

