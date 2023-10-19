Lucero Makes Comeback to Acting in ‘El Gallo de Oro’ After a 10-Year Hiatus

Lucero, the beloved Mexican singer and actress, is making her long-awaited return to acting after a hiatus of over 10 years. She will be starring in the adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s renowned story, “El Gallo de Oro”. In an interview with Who, Lucero shared her excitement about this project and working alongside actor José Ron.

Surprisingly, Lucero’s plans did not originally include returning to acting. She was primarily focused on her joint concert tour with Manuel Mijares and preparing for a new musical album. However, when the opportunity to work on “El Gallo de Oro” presented itself, Lucero couldn’t resist. The series was offered to her by Patricio Wills and Carlos Bardasano, whom she expresses deep gratitude for. She was drawn to the magic of Juan Rulfo’s book and the unique adaptation that enhances the character of Bernarda Cutiño, also known as “La Caponera”.

In this series, Lucero takes on the challenging role of Bernarda Cutiño, a strong-willed woman who defies societal norms and stands ahead of her time. Lucero describes her as a complex character who sings, feels deeply, and endures great suffering. Unlike typical soap opera protagonists, Bernarda offers a deeper portrayal of Mexico in the 1940s, highlighting the prevalent poverty and struggles in small towns.

Lucero reveals that one of the reasons she had been distant from acting was because she hadn’t found a character that resonated with her until Bernarda Cutiño came along. This project found its way into her life at the perfect moment, fulfilling her desire to work on a meaningful project rather than simply being present on screen. She believes that telling these stories is not only entertaining for the audience but also allows actors to challenge themselves and explore new territories.

As Lucero prepares for the role of Bernarda, she expresses her enthusiasm and hopes for the character. While Bernarda is different from Lucero in many aspects, they are connected through their love for Mexican music, their shared ideas of freedom and autonomy, and their visionary nature for their respective eras. Lucero is excited to bring this character to life and is grateful for the opportunity. She concludes, “Bernarda Cutiño conquered me.”

Fans of Lucero can now look forward to witnessing her acting prowess once again in the highly anticipated series, “El Gallo de Oro”.

