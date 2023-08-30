Lucero Mijares Opens Up About Facing Discrimination After Ankle Fracture

Lucero Mijares, the singer and actress, recently opened up about experiencing discrimination after fracturing her ankle. She revealed that she faced criticism during her performances of “El Mago” as she had to use a cart for assistance. Speaking about the need for inclusion, Lucero emphasized that people often underestimate the impact of their comments.

Not only did Lucero face criticism herself, but she also highlighted how such remarks can harm individuals with disabilities. She expressed her concern about the judgment faced by those who truly have a disability and called for greater understanding and acceptance.

Despite the challenges, Lucero persevered and made an enormous effort to appear at her functions with a fractured ankle. Recently, she has regained the ability to use both her feet and expressed her happiness and freedom. However, she confessed to feeling somewhat insecure after not being able to put weight on her foot for more than four weeks.

Lucero’s story sheds light on the importance of inclusivity and the need to respect and support individuals with disabilities. The singer’s experience serves as a reminder to be mindful of our words and actions, as they can have a significant impact on those around us.

