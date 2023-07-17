Lucero’s Ex Michel Kuri Spotted with Yolanda Andrade Just Days After Breakup Announcement

Title: Lucero and Michel Kuri Announce Temporary Breakup After 11 Years Together

On July 12, renowned artist Lucero and businessman Michel Kuri announced their decision to take a temporary break from their 11-year romantic relationship. Lucero took to her Instagram account to share the news, stating that their love for each other had led them to make this difficult decision due to their hectic work schedules.

In the heartfelt message, Lucero explained that the demands of their careers had made it challenging for them to spend quality time together and maintain the closeness they had cherished throughout their relationship. The couple mutually agreed to the temporary separation, emphasizing that their love for each other remains strong.

Just three days after the breakup announcement, Michel Kuri was spotted with TV personality Yolanda Andrade. The pair was seen smiling together in a photo shared by Andrade on her Instagram account. The reason for their meeting remains unknown, provoking speculation among fans and media.

Prior to their split, Michel took to social media to share updates on his personal life. He posted pictures indicating his involvement in upcoming projects and was met with supportive comments from followers.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Andrade, who had been recovering after a medical emergency three months prior, shared via her Instagram stories that she had visited a clinical laboratory for a blood test, suggesting her ongoing recovery.

Lucero and Michel’s love story began in 2012 after several chance encounters. The couple spoke highly of their relationship, emphasizing the genuine love and understanding they shared. Although they never married or lived together, their commitment remained unwavering.

Lucero has previously been in the headlines for her relationships, notably with singer Manuel Mijares. However, her romantic history also includes associations with Luis Miguel, Guillermo Capetillo, and Felipe Camiroaga.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares, who were married in 1997, share two children, Jose Manuel and Lucerito. Despite their divorce in 2011, the former couple continues to maintain a close friendship.

As the world eagerly awaits updates on Lucero and Michel’s relationship status, fans hope that this separation is not the end of their love story but merely a temporary pause. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

