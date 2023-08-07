Luciano Aued asks for a track to debut at the Institute

The Instituto squad returned to training this Monday with their heads set on what will be Wednesday’s game at 5:30 p.m. against Huracán on the Colón de Santa Fe court.

The match will be valid for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina and will have the presence of both fans.

On the Glory side, coach Diego Dabove must define if he maintains the team he used in Mendoza against Godoy Cruz or if he makes some variation.

The most probable thing is that the DT puts his hand between the 11 but there is still nothing confirmed in that sense.

For now, they can count on the first two reinforcements: midfielder Luciano Aued and left-back Lucas Rodríguez.

In the case of Aued, the coach tried him out for a few minutes this week and he has a good chance of making his debut against Huracán. It will be necessary to see if he starts or jumps later from the substitute bench.

And another possible variant would be the entry of Brahian Cuello by Santiago Rodríguez, although both have chances to be from the start.

A probable formation would be the following, although other variants that Dabove decides at the last moment are not ruled out: Roffo; Cerato, Parnisari, Alarcón and Corda; Graciani, Bochi or Aued, Lodico and Cuello or S. Rodríguez; F. Watson and Martinez.

The squad will train again this Tuesday and then will travel by bus to Santa Fe to wait for the crossing with Hurricane. The winner of that key will go with Racing de Avellaneda in the round of 16.