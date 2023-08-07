Home » Luciano Aued asks for a track to debut at the Institute
Entertainment

Luciano Aued asks for a track to debut at the Institute

by admin
Luciano Aued asks for a track to debut at the Institute

The Instituto squad returned to training this Monday with their heads set on what will be Wednesday’s game at 5:30 p.m. against Huracán on the Colón de Santa Fe court.

The match will be valid for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina and will have the presence of both fans.

On the Glory side, coach Diego Dabove must define if he maintains the team he used in Mendoza against Godoy Cruz or if he makes some variation.

The most probable thing is that the DT puts his hand between the 11 but there is still nothing confirmed in that sense.

For now, they can count on the first two reinforcements: midfielder Luciano Aued and left-back Lucas Rodríguez.

In the case of Aued, the coach tried him out for a few minutes this week and he has a good chance of making his debut against Huracán. It will be necessary to see if he starts or jumps later from the substitute bench.

And another possible variant would be the entry of Brahian Cuello by Santiago Rodríguez, although both have chances to be from the start.

A probable formation would be the following, although other variants that Dabove decides at the last moment are not ruled out: Roffo; Cerato, Parnisari, Alarcón and Corda; Graciani, Bochi or Aued, Lodico and Cuello or S. Rodríguez; F. Watson and Martinez.

The squad will train again this Tuesday and then will travel by bus to Santa Fe to wait for the crossing with Hurricane. The winner of that key will go with Racing de Avellaneda in the round of 16.

You may also like

“Shameful media circus”, this is how the UCR...

Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back Tour” in Brazil,...

What is the weather forecast for Tuesday, August...

Ilda Piedrabuena, a full-time symbol of solidarity in...

Liliana Franco: “Sergio Massa is trying to survive...

Shakira and Piqué Settle Differences Amicably for the...

The woman who was missing more than two...

Producer dies after being crushed by 15,000 pieces...

Pregnant with Twins: Gil Marie López, Puerto Rico’s...

The Córdoba Audiovisual Pole is positioned in Latin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy