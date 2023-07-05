Luciano Vivolo, a new factory to produce the details that conquer fashion

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s not Louis Vuitton, even if the LV logo with the two superimposed letters evokes the logo of the French fashion house with which Luciano Vivolo has been working for decades. Just as it supplies leather accessories to Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Armani, Hermès, Gucci, Tod’s, Valentino, Moncler, Balenciaga, to name just ten of the most famous clients of international fashion who knock on the doors of Bologna for labels, tags, custom-made buckles, straps, patches and details in leather. Being able to count on the inspiration of the Vivolo family (Luciano with his wife Marianna and their four children Salvatore, Eloise, Luciana and Matteo are all working in the company), on the manual and creative skills of a team of around one hundred people (average age 28) and the precision of as many cutting-edge 4.0 machines.

Ribbon cutting

The brand new 10 thousand square meter factory, just inaugurated on the outskirts of Bologna, is unique in the sector. And not just for the 20 million euro investment between structure and digital systems in the headquarters in San Lazzaro di Savena, where in the midst of Covid an old wood warehouse has been transformed into a majestic square building of transparent glass, inside and out, screened by dark curtains that envelop it when the sun exaggerates. An architecture that is part factory and part garden: three internal courtyards are used as beech trees and the greenery of nature punctuates the meticulous order and cleanliness of the production laboratory, the colored leather warehouses, the archives. But it is also unique for the “enterprise” accomplished by the protagonist of this space suspended in time, the founder Luciano Vivolo, the third of seven children, who left Irpinia at the age of 16 in search of fortune in Bologna and became a leather craftsman by chance. or by fate, in 1977: he recovered scraps and clippings from the local footwear industry to make patches and round up his earnings, three years later he sent them to Corriere della Sera to offer them as gadgets and thus began to produce millions of iconic pieces for women Friend.

The Vivolo family

From there, the industrial and international climb was an unstoppable race. Studded today by the decision to come out into the open, after more than 45 years of anonymity, by opening the doors of the new “LV” headquarters (five kilometers from the first Bolognese office) to institutions, journalists and customers arriving from the USA, France, Germany, United Kingdom.

No shirt and tie, not even for the official ribbon cutting. Luciano Vivolo wears only jeans and a black T-shirt («I have 50 identical ones in the closet», he specifies) and never tires of grinding footsteps up and down the factory from seven in the morning to nine in the evening to check workstations and order advancement by occasionally pulling out the monocle he keeps in his pocket to check microscopic details of the work. «Beautiful is what is ordered, precise and respectful. The culture of beauty must be cultivated every day, even in the factory », he repeats as he takes a small square of leather from a 180-ton high-pressure machine transformed into a three-dimensional T-Rex head.

Today Vivolo has a turnover of 20 million euros a year, as many as it has spent on the new green “house”, it has quality and sustainability certifications proving the strictest controls of international fashion houses (Iso 9001, 14001, 45001, FSC , Global recycled standard, Oeko Tex), collaborates with the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, where he has just celebrated the first edition of the Luciano Vivolo Award, within the three-year Fashion Design Course, for young creatives. «We were born sustainable, recovering production waste and we have always made circular economy choices», remarks the founder, who has installed cisterns to collect rainwater, a well for irrigation, and photovoltaic panels in the new factory. And he repeats the words quality and innovation like a mantra. That is, the harmony and synchrony between the craftsmanship of the hands (85% of the employees are women, «because they have a sense of responsibility and an accuracy that we men forget», explains the patron) and the surgical precision of lasers and industrial techniques, working each single article (8 million pieces a year) individually, however small it is.