Lucio Fontana, “The End of God” sold for 20.6 million dollars

Can the decline of God have a price? According to the results of the Sotheby’s auction held yesterday in New York, yes, it’s a high price, but it’s got it. «Concetto Spaziale, La Fine di Dio» by Lucio Fontana (1899-1968), a large ovoid-shaped canvas viscerally perforated by the artist at the height of his career, has achieved the highest valuation for a work from the series painted in white : at auction at Sotheby’s in New York, on the evening of Wednesday 15 November, it was sold for 20.6 million dollars, starting from an estimate of 18 million, to an anonymous collector. The last time the work was offered at auction in 2000 it was purchased for $708,321. Of the 38 monumental paintings in this series by Fontana, “Concetto Spaziale, La fine di Dio” is one of only five examples made in white, two of which are part of the permanent collections of the Prada Foundation in Milan and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo , while the other two are kept in esteemed private European collections. Its appearance last evening at Sotheby’s marked the first time a “Space Concept, God’s End” in any color has appeared on the market in five years and the first example in white at auction since 2004. All five Fontana’s highest prices at auction are held by comparable works from this series in a variety of bold monochromes, including the all-time auction record for the artist of $29.2 million.

That state of grace of the artist

Lucio Fontana created these «Concetto spatial» works between March 1963 and February 1964 on the occasion of three fundamental exhibitions in Zurich, Milan and Paris. During the same period, the world was making great scientific progress, especially regarding space travel, which deeply fascinated Fontana. In fact, only two years earlier, in 1961, the Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had orbited the Earth for the first time and the United States had publicly proclaimed the objective of landing a man on the Moon (which then happened in 1969). With his gaze turned to space, Fontana sought to explore in his art some of the general notions aroused by these discoveries. For him, the holes and irregular punctures on the canvas – made with bare hands to create a sort of lunar surface – not only transgressed the image plane, but became portals through which the viewer could access a new conception of space, which it suited this new era in which technological advances were destroying ancient conceptions of the universe. The artist believed that this new understanding of space and matter had given spirituality a new context, proclaiming: «Today it is certain, because man speaks of billions of years, of thousands and thousands of billions of years to be achieved, and then, here is the void, man is reduced to nothing… Man will become like God, he will become spirit.” The decision to place these punctures in an egg shape may have been implicitly associated with the idea of ​​regeneration, rebirth and the cosmos. The use of white color in these specimens is particularly significant in the context of its production. Lucio Fontana found white to be the “purest, least complicated, most understandable color” and that it “immediately struck the note of pure simplicity, pure philosophy, spatial philosophy and cosmic philosophy.” It is in the striking contrast between the white and pristine luminosity of the surface and the darkness of the multiple voids of «Concetto spatial, La fine di Dio» that his concept of spatiality finds its best expression. The result of 20.6 million dollars follows the excellent price achieved for Fontana’s bronze sculpture entitled “Spatial Concept, Nature”, sold last month in Paris at Sotheby’s for 2.2 million euros (2.3 million dollars), one of the highest prices achieved for a sculpture by the artist.

