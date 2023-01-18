HOGAN’s global spokesperson Gong Jun specially appeared in the 2023 Chinese New Year advertising blockbuster,[Gong]Congratulate the Chinese New Year, and go to the New Year’s “H” style trip together to start a luxurious new year.

Hogan

HOGAN simultaneously releases the 2023 New Year’s Day advertising video, which extracts auspicious elements from the Chinese language and characters, embodies the New Year greetings containing the “H” character “happy family”, “good things come in pairs”, and “macro ‘rabbit’ exhibition” Among them, together with Gong Jun[Gong]celebrates the New Year, Happy Rabbit Year, freezes the joyous moments of the festival, and embraces the energetic new year together.

HOGAN 2023Chinese New Year Limited Series

Celebrating the New Year of the Rabbit, HOGAN has created a new 2023 Chinese New Year limited series of special editions for the Year of the Rabbit, helping urban luxury lovers to start a journey of vitality in the new year. The HOGAN 2023 Chinese New Year limited series takes “rabbit” as the key element, specially draws the interesting image of the rabbit, and connects multiple luxury items including sweaters, down jackets, shoelace buckles, etc., creating a festive atmosphere for urban luxury practical wardrobe.

Hogan

Compared with the traditional rabbit image, HOGAN’s bunny has a smiling and winking facial expression, a round head and the iconic action of hugging a carrot, which is more cute and cute, and welcomes the arrival of the Chinese New Year with a trendy attitude belonging to HOGAN.

The HOGAN 2023 Chinese New Year limited series includes classic unisex round neck sweaters and down jackets. The sweater is embellished with a cute white rabbit image on the chest, and the “O” letter in the HOGAN logo is subtly replaced with the image of a rabbit hugging a carrot, presenting a unique sense of fashion, and at the same time more fun and vitality, implying auspiciousness and good fortune in the new year It is full and cleverly sets off the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year. Red and white are available in two colors, providing a variety of festive choices for urban luxury homes in winter. In terms of the design of the down jacket, the HOGAN 2023 Chinese New Year limited series white down jacket retains the classic style while specially adding a cute gray and white rabbit image armband on the left sleeve, which is exquisite and lively, showing the fashionable temperament. The HOGAN logo is presented in red, and the details are Everywhere shows a new look and expresses hope for a prosperous Lunar New Year.

Hogan

Hogan

Prosperous luck will start the new year. May the[H]generation shine infinitely in the new year, start a wonderful new year journey, and be full of energy to meet the infinite splendor of the road ahead!