LUEDER Unveils Futuristic ‘Journeyman’ Collection for Spring/Summer 2024

LUEDER, the prominent clothing brand established by London designer Marie Lueder, has officially unveiled its highly-anticipated 2024 spring and summer series titled “Journeyman”. This collection draws inspiration from the science fiction film “Waterworld” directed by Kevin Reynolds in 1995. The clothing line aims to capture the essence of an apocalyptic London, showcasing a backdrop of abandoned and burning cars and buildings, coupled with futuristic garments that explore the unsettling future of our planet.

The standout piece in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection is the patchwork jeans, which boast drawstring waistbands and structured tailoring. The lineup also features a symmetrical, bump-fitting hooded zip-up jacket that incorporates an integrated visor. Other notable inclusions are tank tops adorned with graphics of exploding galaxies, specially tailored denim skirts, versatile long and short sleeve shirts, comfortable shorts, and trendy track pants. To widen the scope of the collection, LUEDER has collaborated with artist Thomas P. Grogan to create striking aluminum silver accessories. Additionally, the brand has joined forces with designer Rosie Broadhead to design tight knitted vests and long sleeves.

LUEDER’s latest collection is an amalgamation of dystopian aesthetics and artistic vision, offering customers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on fashion. By seamlessly blending elements of science fiction with contemporary clothing, the brand encourages individuals to reflect on the current state of our world and the potential consequences faced by humanity.

To get a closer look at the Spring/Summer 2024 collection and the collaborations with Thomas P. Grogan and Rosie Broadhead, visit LUEDER’s official website and follow their Instagram account for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses. Stay ahead of the fashion curve and embrace the enigmatic allure of LUEDER’s “Journeyman” series.