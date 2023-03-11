Gol Linhas Aéreas and Mercado Livre, leader in technology for e-commerce and financial services in Latin America, announced the first operation of its third freighter. The new aircraft, a Boeing 737-800BCF, prefix PS-GFC, has already entered into operation on the company’s network.

Since September 2022, two cargo aircraft have been operating, transporting cargo of Mercado Livre products to the bases in Brasília, Fortaleza, Recife, São Luís and Teresina. As of March 24, the new aircraft will also fly to Porto Alegre, shortening the deadline for delivery in the south of the country.

The fourth of the six aircraft foreseen in the agreement between the two companies should arrive in March, starting the second phase of this partnership, expanding even more the deliveries of cargo and goods across the country. The start of operations of this new aircraft is scheduled for April 3rd. The fifth and sixth freighters in the partnership will arrive in 2023.

Azul Linhas Aéreas celebrates today the delivery of its 48th Airbus A320neo. The new A320neo took off yesterday, Thursday, directly from the manufacturer’s facilities, in France, and will arrive in Brazil, at Confins Airport, this Friday. After the customs processes, the equipment will be transferred to the company’s hangar in Campinas, where it will receive the installation of internet systems on board and live TV.

Azul is the Brazilian airline with the youngest narrow-body fleet, that is, narrow-body aircraft with a central aisle, with an average age of 4.2 years. Around 70% of the company’s capacity comes from economic and ecologically correct aircraft.

The Lufthansa Group signed an agreement with Airbus to increase its fleet by 10 Airbus A350-1000 and 5 Airbus A350-900. With this firm order for next-generation widebody aircraft, the airline will continue its decarbonization trajectory.

Compared to the previous generation of aircraft, the A350 consumes significantly less fuel, with a corresponding reduction in emissions. Passengers will benefit from the most modern cabin amenities and onboard comfort.