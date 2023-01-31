On the 28th, Luhan posted a video of himself having fun at a bar in Tokyo on social platforms. In the video, he was next to the DJ. Although he did not appear on camera, it could be seen that the atmosphere at the scene was very exciting. Some netizens also posted a third-person video of Lu Han having fun at the bar. In the video, the table where Lu Han was at had an “Ace of Spades”, which directly became the focus of the audience.

At the same time, DJ HYOUKAI also shared a photo with Luhan. It is reported that he was the party DJ for Bruno Mars concert. Fans expressed that they are looking forward to their cooperation.

It is reported that Lu Han has been playing with his girlfriend Guan Xiaotong in Japan recently, and has been met by netizens many times, and some netizens have shared photos with Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong in Japanese restaurants on social platforms. In the photo, Lu Han is wearing white short-sleeved sleeves and Guan Xiaotong is wearing a black sweater. The two are very close to each other, and they are beckoning to the camera together, spreading dog food in a low-key manner.

Original title: Luhan posted a video of playing at the bar and opened the Ace of Spades, becoming the focus of the audience

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling