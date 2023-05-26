Luhan sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” to interpret Spider-Man’s alternative attitude_TOM 星际

Lu Han’s official announcement

Topped “Empire” magazine’s “Best Animation in Film History” and Oscar’s Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Universe” The new sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” officially announced that Lu Han sang the movie’s Chinese theme song “Vertical and Horizontal” universe”, a preview of behind-the-scenes creations. The novel setting of “More than one Spiderman” hit Luhan’s soul in middle school, and he wanted to be a football spiderman. “Just treat me as an alternative” is to let people see the fearless attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man. The first round of overseas word-of-mouth lifting received rave reviews, and was praised as “Best of the Year” and “becoming a new milestone for animated films again”! The film will land on the big screens across the country simultaneously in North America on June 2.

Lu Han sings the Chinese theme song of Spider-Man The passionate lyrics show the fearless attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man

Luhan sang the Chinese theme song of “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”It can be described as a surprise, the young and fashionable temperament fits perfectly with the film, and the clear voice sings the brave, fearless, casual and young attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man. The rhythm of the song is brisk, and the style of the song is smart and catches the ear. It seems that you can see the light figure of Spiderman jumping with spider silk among the tall buildings in the city. The Chinese theme song “Across the Universe” and the MV will be launched next Monday, so stay tuned.

In the behind-the-scenes clips, Lu Han, who likes to watch anime, also expressed his love for the cool style of the film. The multiverse setting of “More than one Spider-Man” even hit Lu Han’s soul in the middle school, hoping to add a The “Football Spider-Man” who uses football as a weapon has an unexpected imagination. In the lyrics of the theme song, “Just When I’m Different” sang the attitude of the new generation of Spider-Man vowing to resist the curse of fate. “If you choose the road, you will not go back.” It also shows Miles’ fearless spirit of insisting on his choice , making people feel excited from the heart. The different styles of Spider-Man in the movie are very eye-catching, and Lu Han also expressed his favorite punk Spider-Man. The scene of hundreds of Spider-Man gatherings is even more explosive. I look forward to all audiences witnessing this unprecedented Spider-Man battle on the big screen.

Overseas word of mouth lifts the ban and praises “the best of the year” The big screen in the mainland is about to explode

The movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”The word-of-mouth ban on overseas social media was lifted, and the film’s visual style, multiverse adventure, story emotion, etc. were highly affirmed by many film critics and editors, who praised the film as “Best of the Year”, “Greatest Animation Film in History”, “Beyond the Previous”, “Epic The artwork” “has once again become a new milestone in animated films”, “the laughs and tributes are perfect”, and the praise beyond words is crazy to look forward to.

As the new sequel to Oscar’s Best Animated Feature Film, “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” has assembled the world‘s pioneering animation team to show the imagination and creativity beyond the reach of live-action movies with cool and dazzling audio-visual images. The visual spectacle of the universe and the visual impact of the battle of the spiders. In the upcoming summer file, “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” will present an unparalleled audio-visual feast to the audience.

The movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” is produced by Columbia Pictures and produced by Sony Animation.On June 2, it will land on the domestic big screen simultaneously in North Americathe film is currently on pre-sale, book in advance for an explosive and cool trip to the big screen!

