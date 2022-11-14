Source title: Luhan surprises the players to help the players with full firepower “Talk Show Conference 5” finals are intensive

This Tuesday and Wednesday, the fifth season of “Talk Show Conference” (hereinafter referred to as “Talk Show Conference 5”) ushered in the final battle. The top eight players of the year: He Guangzhi, Qiu Rui, Tong Monan, Hulan, Pang Bo, Xu Zhisheng, Maodou And Bird Bird will launch the final impact on the championship trophy on the stage of the finals. Luhan joins Luyu’s return, and the laughter’s super-high configuration is expected to be full Previously, the official of the “Talk Show 5” program announced that Luhan would serve as the laughing leader to help out in the finals. After Xu Zhisheng ridiculed himself as “Talk Show Luhan”, Lu Han responded humorously by claiming to be “Xu Zhisheng with make-up”. A wave of unexpected interactions sparked online discussions. . Netizens said that “Double Luhan” will finally be in the same frame on the stage of the talk show. Later, the low laugh from the studio’s official certification also made many viewers look forward to hearing Lu Han’s infectious laughter in the “Talk Show 5” program. Luhan joins the “Talk Show 5” Finals Laugher In the preview of the program, Lu Yu, the host who returned again, appeared in the seat of the laughing man together. As the laughing leader in the fifth episode of the show, she not only knew everything about the contestants, but also had some insights into the talk show. In the comment section, she received a lot of praise for her clear logic and sharp point of view. What kind of information increment this week will bring to the program again is another highlight of the finals of “Talk Show 5”. See also Christmas theft: 4 Mustangs stolen in Detroit like in a movie “Talk Show 5” Finals Laugher Lineup The top eight meet at the top of the year, and the king becomes a fan As in previous seasons, the finals of “Talk Show 5” will continue to use the multi-round competition system. The top four players in the first round will advance to the second round, and the top four will be voted in the second round by the audience. The fourth, third, second and overall champion of the year. “Talk Show 5” Final Eight Finalists The theme of the first round of the competition echoed the target language of the program, which was upgraded from “Everyone can be happy for 5 minutes” to “May you be happy for more than 5 minutes”. The tagline is not quite right. The eight actors who have always been good at observing life and stirring the audience’s emotions will also express the emotional value of happiness from the workplace, life, themselves and many other aspects. Among them, He Guangzhi reminisced about his work experience as a telemarketer; Xu Zhisheng humorously recreated his childhood martial arts dream. In addition, it is not difficult to see from the other clips released in the trailer that the players tried their best to prepare for the competition. Hulan said that in order to find the materials, he went to the fair and even planned to go bungee jumping. “Talk Show 5” finalist Hulan Whether it’s the laughing leader who brings his own topic or the player who is indistinguishable in strength, the show is full of highlights. This Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 pm, the finals of “Talk Show 5” will be broadcast on Tencent Video. Let us witness the birth of the annual championship together. See also Shu Qi, curly hair, red lips, lazy look, super A, Carina Lau, noble spirit, Dou Jing, handsome, cool_Zeng Shun

This Tuesday and Wednesday, the fifth season of “Talk Show Conference” (hereinafter referred to as “Talk Show Conference 5”) ushered in the final battle. The top eight players of the year: He Guangzhi, Qiu Rui, Tong Monan, Hulan, Pang Bo, Xu Zhisheng, Maodou And Bird Bird will launch the final impact on the championship trophy on the stage of the finals.

Luhan joins Luyu’s return, and the laughter’s super-high configuration is expected to be full

Earlier, the official of the “Talk Show 5” program announced that Luhan would be the laughing leader to help out in the finals, which can be said to have pushed the show to a hotly debated height before the game. After Xu Zhisheng ridiculed himself as “Talk Show Luhan”, Lu Han responded humorously by claiming to be “Xu Zhisheng with make-up”. A wave of unexpected interactions sparked online discussions. . Netizens said that “Double Luhan” will finally be in the same frame on the stage of the talk show. Later, the low laugh from the studio’s official certification also made many viewers look forward to hearing Lu Han’s infectious laughter in the “Talk Show 5” program.

Luhan joins the “Talk Show 5” Finals Laugher

In the preview of the program, Lu Yu, the host who returned again, appeared in the seat of the laughing man together. As the laughing leader in the fifth episode of the show, she not only knew everything about the contestants, but also had some insights into the talk show. In the comment section, she received a lot of praise for her clear logic and sharp point of view. What kind of information increment this week will bring to the program again is another highlight of the finals of “Talk Show 5”.

“Talk Show 5” Finals Laugher Lineup

The top eight meet at the top of the year, and the king becomes a fan

As in previous seasons, the finals of “Talk Show 5” will continue to use the multi-round competition system. The top four players in the first round will advance to the second round, and the top four will be voted in the second round by the audience. The fourth, third, second and overall champion of the year.

“Talk Show 5” Final Eight Finalists

The theme of the first round of the competition echoed the target language of the program, which was upgraded from “Everyone can be happy for 5 minutes” to “May you be happy for more than 5 minutes”. The tagline is not quite right. The eight actors who have always been good at observing life and stirring the audience’s emotions will also express the emotional value of happiness from the workplace, life, themselves and many other aspects. Among them, He Guangzhi reminisced about his work experience as a telemarketer; Xu Zhisheng humorously recreated his childhood martial arts dream. In addition, it is not difficult to see from the other clips released in the trailer that the players tried their best to prepare for the competition. Hulan said that in order to find materials, he went to the fair and even planned to go bungee jumping.

“Talk Show 5” finalist Hulan

Whether it’s the laughing leader who brings his own topic or the player whose strength is indistinguishable, the show is full of highlights. This Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 pm, the finals of “Talk Show 5” will be broadcast on Tencent Video. Let us witness the birth of the annual championship together.