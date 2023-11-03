Luigi Berlinguer, the school and us

Listen to the audio version of the article

The coincidences of history are sometimes surprising. On the same days as the hundredth anniversary of the most influential Italian school reform of the twentieth century, that of Giovanni Gentile, news arrives of the passing of Luigi Berlinguer, the most important education minister in the transition between the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, and the last to have promoted a major and coherent intervention on the school. The coincidence forces us to reflect not only on his figure, but on the situation of the Italian school, with a long look.

Berlinguer’s name is linked to a reform project that sought to keep different aspects of the school system in a single plan: its management and administration (governance, as they say today); initial training and selection; the state exam; the increase in compulsory schooling; the revision of curricula and “programs”; and above all the students’ path itself, with the reform of school cycles.

On all these points, except the last, his intervention still structures our school, but requires reflection on what has remained unfinished, what has proved inadequate and what has been abandoned.

School autonomy

In the field of governance, Berlinguer is the father of school autonomy: since the interventions of the late nineties given the didactic and organizational autonomy of school institutions, which acquire legal personality, and the transformation of principals into school managers. Deep reflection is needed on all this. The initial idea was simple: an essential regulation, few regulatory limits, within which the autonomy of individual institutes operates. The implementation has moved too far from this intuition: the production of legislation on schools, both parliamentary and governmental, as well as ministerial, has continued to grow in a hypertrophic and often contradictory way, and the effective autonomy of schools has always moved between a thousand shoals and rocks. Furthermore, in some fundamental areas such as personnel, financial resources and building management, autonomy has always remained very limited, if not non-existent. At the same time, autonomy in the teaching field has mainly concerned “the margins” of the training and teaching offer, causing the growth of a “school of projects” which overlaps superficially and in a disorderly way with “what is normally done in the classroom”.

The teaching profession

In terms of initial training and teacher selection, the Berlinguer reforms have brought about a turning point: the idea that a degree in a subject is enough to teach at school has been abandoned, at least on paper; Initially, the idea took hold that teaching requires a specific, professionalising path right from university. This idea has taken hold steadily in primary school. For secondary schools, the initial project, the postgraduate specialization schools established by Berlinguer, did not last long, and many different experiments were subsequently seen, none destined to last. Initial training and competitions thus entered a chaotic situation that we are still dealing with. Now a new model of initial university training and new competitions is taking its first steps. Will it be the right time? It will only be so under one condition, the one that has been missing since the Berlinguer reforms and which continues to be missing today: to remove this matter from political-union conflicts of interest, and therefore defend the stability of the institutions over time, as the stability of the State. So far it hasn’t happened, and the training and selection of teachers, crucial for one of the state’s key institutions, the school, are in chaos.

Share this: Facebook

X

