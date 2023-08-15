Luis Ángel “El Flaco” Mourns the Tragic Loss of His Daughter

Tragedy Strikes as María Fernanda, Adoptive Daughter of Musician Luis Ángel “El Flaco,” Drowns in Mazatlán

In a devastating turn of events, María Fernanda “N,” the adoptive daughter of Mazatlán musician Luis Ángel “El Flaco,” tragically lost her life in a drowning accident this Monday. The incident occurred in Playa Cerritos, in the area known as Estero del Yugo, in front of the Hotel Riu.

According to an official statement, María Fernanda and another person fell into the water at approximately 5:30 a.m. while under the influence of alcohol. Lifeguards were able to rescue one person, but sadly, they were unable to save María Fernanda.

Unofficial reports suggest that there were three people involved in the incident, but only two made it back to shore. The body of the young woman was recovered by the maritime authorities, but she had already passed away.

Local newspaper Punto y medio noticias reported that the individuals involved had been drinking alcohol before entering the sea. The Secretary of Public Security announced that night surveillance by lifeguards will be increased and warned that individuals found drinking on the beach at night will be detained.

Luis Ángel “El Flaco” took to social media to share a heartfelt statement announcing the tragic loss of his beloved daughter. He expressed gratitude for the support and love he has received, asking for understanding and privacy during this difficult time.

María Fernanda was the daughter of Luis Ángel’s ex-wife, Maricruz Robles. Despite their separation, the musician continued to be a father figure to María Fernanda, whom he loved as his own. She also had a close relationship with her adoptive siblings, Ángela and Luisito.

As of now, El Flaco has not made any public statements about the tragedy on his social media platforms. The body of the young woman will be transported to a funeral home in Mazatlán, where a private funeral will be held.

Luis Ángel “El Flaco” gained recognition as the vocalist of the popular band Los Recoditos in 2003. However, he decided to leave the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career in the banda genre.

This heart-wrenching loss has left the music industry and fans in shock, and condolences have poured in on social media as supporters express their solidarity with Luis Ángel and his family.

It is currently unknown whether El Flaco will cancel any of his upcoming scheduled performances this month as he navigates through this tragic event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

