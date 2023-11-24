Luis Caputo: from the “Messi of finance” according to Macri to the 100-year bond and the offshore companies in the Cayman Islands

Luis “Toto” Caputo emerged this Thursday as one of the strongest candidates to take charge of the Ministry of Economy starting next December 10. The former president of the Central Bank was recently praised by Javier Milei in the context of a television interview. His possible appointment in an area of ​​vital importance to the incoming government would confirm the influence of former president Mauricio Macri on the composition of the cabinet who will accompany the president-elect.

If he becomes head of the Treasury Palace, it would not be the first time that Caputo holds a public office. During the administration of Mauricio Macri, he served as Secretary of Finance and then Minister of Finance until 2018 and then took over. command of the BCRA before the departure of Federico Sturzenegger, another who also sounded like a possible libertarian Minister of Economy. The then official of the “Cambiemos” administration participated in the negotiation of the controversial loan granted by the IMF.

Luis Caputo.

Who is Luis “Toto” Caputo

Luis Caputo has a degree in Economics from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). During his career in the public sector he accumulated experience at the US bank JP Morgan and later at Deutsche Bank. Currently, he is at the head of the economic consultancy Anker, whose recent report noted that would rule out dollarization initiativeswhich is why a “non-disruptive” roadmap for market dynamics is immediately foreseen.”

Mauricio Macri defined him as the “Messi of finance”. This is the Secretary of Finance who renegotiated an agreement with the so-called holdout bondholders for some US$16.5 billion to return to international markets. Caputo then issued a 100-year bond that the current Government discarded after failing to comply with creditors in 2020.

Milei is left without a “dollarization guru”: Caputo’s possible arrival at the Economy Department would distance Emilio Ocampo from the BCRA

The economist is cousin of Nicolas “Nicky” Caputoconstruction businessman and one of Mauricio Macri’s best friends, who played a role in Javier Milei’s victory over Sergio Massa in the presidential runoff.

The other brother of the possible Minister of Economy is Claudio Caputo, the late father of Santiago Caputo, the 38-year-old political scientist who worked intensely in the La Libertad Avanza campaign and whom Milei described as the “architect of victory”.

Luis Caputo

Lights and shadows of the “Messi” of finances

Luis Caputo is one of the officials accused in the case initiated by the agreement with the International Monetary Fundwhose treatment is in charge of judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and prosecutor Franco Picardi.

Beyond the volume of debt (US$45,000 million) and the conditions imposed by the international organization in terms of devaluation of the peso and adjustment of public spending, there is an internal investigation conducted by the organization for possible capital flight.

Both Macri and Caputo were denounced for the alleged crimes of “fraud due to unfaithful administration aggravated by being committed to the detriment of the public administration and embezzlement of public funds.”

After the leak of the Paradise Papers en 2017the figure of Caputo was once again the subject of controversy.

The Minister of Finance hid when he became an official that he was a shareholder in offshore companies created to manage hundreds of millions of dollars in tax havens. This was revealed by official documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Securities Commission of the United States, which PERFIL accessed together with the Argentine Paradise Papers team.

The official was, between August 2009 and July 2015, the main shareholder of the company Princess International Group, based in the Cayman Islands. He had more than 75% of the shares but Caputo omitted to record that information in the sworn statements he presented to the Anti-Corruption Office (OA) upon entering public office in December 2015, when he had to report his assets and shares for the 2014 fiscal period. He also hid the information again in 2016, when he had to report his assets corresponding to the beginning of 2015. The omission of this type of data is a crime and can be punished with up to two years in prison.

His participation in Princess International Group was key and revealed the mechanism by which tax havens facilitate the hiding of assets, information and money. Through this company, Caputo was the owner of between 50% and 74% of another offshore company: Affinis Partners II, also based in Cayman and owner of Noctua, the investment fund manager based in Delaware and Miami. Noctua’s corporate structure works like the Mamushka: a company that owns another company that controls another company.

In addition to hiding the information from the State, the official also denied it when asked by the Argentine Paradise Papers team.

Loves and hates: from the praise of Javier Milei to the rejection of liberal economists

“Caputo is a person who is fit to be in office, with the necessary experience to dismantle the situation we have,” said president-elect Javier Milei during a television interview on The one of you.

“He has the necessary expertise to solve the monetary problem and give it a solution from the financial markets to get out of the leliqs problem and end the stocks,” the president-elect completed.

Caputo’s possible appointment generated controversy among liberal economistswho objected to the arrival of the finance expert to the most sensitive area of ​​the future administration.

One of the first to speak out was the head of Milei’s council of economic advisors, Carlos Rodríguez. Although he acknowledged that he is far from the president-elect, the former Menem official spoke out against “Toto” by labeling him as a “man of finance, of speculation in financial assets” who “does not serve as a minister.”

Milei praised Luis Caputo and said that “he has the conditions” to be Minister of Economy

Furthermore, this Thursday the version was established that Emilio Ocampo had given up on taking the reins of the monetary authority due to differences with the arrival of Caputo. The plan was to close the Central Bank and implement the dollarization of the economy. However, the economist’s dismissal would be linked to the eventual arrival of “Toto” to the Mileista government.

For his part, the economist, university professor and former best friend of the president-elect, Diego Giacomini, recalled that Javier Milei “always despised Luis Caputo because he does not know anything about economics and only knows how to place debt (indebt citizens) and earn money with the timba”.

