Luis Miguel Announces Expanded 2024 Tour Dates in the Americas, Including the United States

Luis Miguel Announces New Dates for 2024 Tour in American Continent

Luis Miguel, the renowned Mexican singer, has announced the new dates for his highly successful tour in the American continent. Following the resounding success of the ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’, the singer took to social media to share his plans to expand the tour, including additional countries such as Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, and the United States. The United States, in particular, is expected to draw a significant number of fans due to its large Latino population.

To meet the overwhelming demand, Luis Miguel has added 50 new dates to his ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’, supplementing the nearly 50 shows already scheduled for this year. This expansion of the tour will bring the singer to new territories in Central and South America that were not originally included. The concerts for 2024 will kick off in January, promising to be a delight for all his fans.

Luis Miguel has been actively touring after a five-year hiatus following his ‘México por Siempre’ tour, which took place between 2018 and 2019. According to figures reported by Billboard Boxscore, the tour raised an impressive $101.4 million. With such a successful track record, anticipation is high for his upcoming performances.

In the United States, Luis Miguel’s tour will feature the most shows. Currently, 32 musical shows have been confirmed to begin on April 4 in Seattle and travel to cities such as Washington, Las Vegas, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago, before concluding on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets for these shows will be available on Luis Miguel’s official website: https://luismigueloficial.com.

The cities in the United States where Luis Miguel will be performing in 2024 include Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, Fresno, San Jose, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Glendale, Palm Desert, Ontario, Salt Lake City, El Paso, Laredo, Austin, Dallas, Hidalgo, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal, Minneapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Uncasville, Orlando, Sunrise, Miami, New Orleans, Nashville, and Greensboro.

For fans eagerly awaiting the pre-sale, August 11 is the confirmed date for the United States. The pre-sale announcement has already generated immense excitement among thousands of devoted fans, eagerly securing their tickets to witness the incomparable talent of the iconic Mexican singer. The enthusiasm for this tour is transcending borders, uniting music lovers in an exciting wait.

Ticket prices for Luis Miguel’s 2024 tour in the United States will vary based on location. Certain states will offer tickets ranging from $300 to $1,600. However, in cities like Las Vegas, the price for the most exclusive ticket could reach as high as $6,565.00. For more information on ticket prices and the cities where Luis Miguel will perform in the United States in 2024, visit the following link: [insert link of Luis Miguel tickets in the USA].

Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of Luis Miguel’s 2024 tour, as it promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with his iconic music and captivating performances.

