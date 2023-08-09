Luis Miguel Announces Expanded 2024 Tour in the American Continent, Exciting Fans in the United States

Luis Miguel Announces Expansion of Tour in the American Continent for 2024

Latin music superstar, Luis Miguel, has announced the new dates for his highly anticipated tour in 2024 across the American continent. Following the overwhelming success of the ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’, the singer took to social media to reveal that he will be expanding his tour to include countries such as Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, and the United States. It is expected that the US leg of the tour will attract a larger number of fans, particularly due to the significant Latino population in the country.

To the delight of his fans, Luis Miguel has added 50 more dates to his already extensive ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’. These additional concerts will further expand the coverage of the tour, incorporating cities in Central and South America that were not originally part of the plan. The 2024 concerts are set to kick off in January for the 53-year-old singer, and he promises to captivate audiences and deliver unforgettable performances.

Luis Miguel has been actively touring after a five-year hiatus, following the success of his ‘México por Siempre’ tour, which took place between 2018 and 2019. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour raised an impressive $101.4 million in ticket sales.

For fans eagerly awaiting the US leg of the tour, the good news is that the country will host the highest number of performances by the ‘Sol de México’. Currently, 32 shows have been confirmed, with the tour beginning on April 4 in Seattle and making stops in cities such as Washington, Las Vegas, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago, before concluding on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets for these shows will be available for purchase on the official Luis Miguel website: https://luismigueloficial.com.

Here is a list of cities in the United States where Luis Miguel will be performing in 2024:

– Seattle, WA (April 4)

– Portland, OR (April 5)

– Sacramento, CA (April 7)

– San Francisco, CA (April 11)

– Fresno, CA (April 13)

– San Jose, CA (April 14)

– Los Angeles, CA (April 17)

– Las Vegas, NV (April 19)

– Glendale, AZ (April 20)

– Palm Desert, CA (April 25)

– Ontario, CA (April 26)

– Salt Lake City, UT (April 28)

– El Paso, TX (May 2)

– Laredo, TX (May 4)

– Austin, TX (May 5)

– Dallas, TX (May 8)

– Hidalgo, TX (May 10)

– San Antonio, TX (May 11)

– Houston, TX (May 15)

– Atlanta, GA (May 18)

– Toronto, CAN (May 23)

– Montreal, CAN (May 24)

– Minneapolis, MN (May 26)

– Chicago, IL (May 30)

– Brooklyn, NY (June 1)

– Uncasville, CT (June 2)

– Orlando, FL (June 5)

– Sunrise, FL (June 6)

– Miami, FL (June 8)

– New Orleans, FL (June 12)

– Nashville, TN (June 14)

– Greensboro, NC (June 16)

For those looking to secure their tickets to the US shows, the pre-sale will commence on August 11. The announcement of the pre-sale date has generated immense excitement among thousands of fans eager to ensure their attendance at one of the most anticipated tours of the year. The fever for this tour knows no boundaries as music lovers unite in anticipation.

Ticket prices for Luis Miguel’s US concerts in 2024 will vary depending on the location. In certain states, the cheapest tickets will be available for $300 to $1,600. However, in locations like Las Vegas, the cost of the most exclusive tickets could amount to a staggering $6,565.00. To check the prices and cities where Luis Miguel will perform in the United States in 2024, visit the official Luis Miguel tickets website.

This announcement is sure to excite fans and reaffirms Luis Miguel’s status as one of the most beloved and influential figures in Latin music. With his charismatic stage presence, powerful voice, and extensive catalog of hits, the ‘Sol de México’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Luis Miguel live on stage in 2024!

