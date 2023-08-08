Luis Miguel Announces Expanded Tour Dates in the American Continent for 2024

Luis Miguel Announces 2024 Tour Dates in the American Continent

Luis Miguel, the renowned Mexican singer, has unveiled the new dates for his highly anticipated tour in 2024 across the American continent. Following the overwhelming success of his ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’, the artist took to social media to announce the expansion of his tour, including countries like Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, and the United States. With a large number of Latinos residing in the US, an even greater number of fans are expected to attend.

Adding to the almost 50 shows already scheduled for this year, ‘Luismi’ has added 50 new dates to his ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’. These additional performances extend the coverage of the tour, incorporating cities in Central and South America that were not initially planned. The concerts in 2024 are set to kick off in January for the 53-year-old singer, promising to delight all his fans.

Luis Miguel has been actively touring after a five-year hiatus following his ‘México por Siempre’ tour, which took place between 2018 and 2019. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour raised a staggering $101.4 million.

When it comes to the United States, the country will witness the maximum number of presentations for the ‘Sol de México’. A total of 32 musical shows have been confirmed, commencing on April 4 in Seattle. The tour will span across cities such as Washington, Las Vegas, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago, concluding on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets for these shows will be available on Luis Miguel’s official website: https://luismigueloficial.com.

Here is the list of cities in the United States where Luis Miguel will perform in 2024:

– Seattle, WA (April 4)

– Portland, OR (April 5)

– Sacramento, CA (April 7)

– San Francisco, CA (April 11)

– Fresno, CA (April 13)

– San Jose, CA (April 14)

– Los Angeles, CA (April 17)

– Las Vegas, NV (April 19)

– Glendale, AZ (April 20)

– Palm Desert, CA (April 25)

– Ontario, CA (April 26)

– Salt Lake City, UT (April 28)

– El Paso, TX (May 2)

– Laredo, TX (May 4)

– Austin, TX (May 5)

– Dallas, TX (May 8)

– Hidalgo, TX (May 10)

– San Antonio, TX (May 11)

– Houston, TX (May 15)

– Atlanta, GA (May 18)

– Toronto, CAN (May 23)

– Montreal, CAN (May 24)

– Minneapolis, MN (May 26)

– Chicago, IL (May 30)

– Brooklyn, NY (June 1)

– Uncasville, CT (June 2)

– Orlando, FL (June 5)

– Sunrise, FL (June 6)

– Miami, FL (June 8)

– New Orleans, FL (June 12)

– Nashville, TN (June 14)

– Greensboro, NC (June 16)

For fans eagerly anticipating the pre-sale of Luis Miguel’s 2024 tour in the United States, the wait is almost over. The pre-sale for tickets will commence on August 11, stirring palpable enthusiasm among thousands of fans who are eager to secure their spot to enjoy the unparalleled talent of the iconic Mexican singer. The excitement for this tour extends beyond borders, uniting music lovers in the thrilling anticipation.

Ticket prices for Luis Miguel’s concerts in the United States next year will vary depending on the location. Certain states will offer the cheapest tickets ranging from $300 to $1,600. However, in destinations like Las Vegas, the cost of the most exclusive ticket may reach up to $6,565.00. To check the prices and the cities where Luis Miguel will perform, please visit the following link: [link of Luis Miguel tickets in the USA].

