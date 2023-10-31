Luis Miguel Announces Historic Concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Luis Miguel to Perform Historic Concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in 2024

What seemed unthinkable a long time ago is just a few months away from becoming a reality, since the Mexican singer Luis Miguel announced this Monday that he will give a concert on July 6, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a venue where he will set foot for the first time in history to make the public vibrate with his greatest hits.

The artist has included the house of Real Madrid for his tour next year, which will begin in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) on January 17, three days before the scheduled date when the presentations of his return to the stage were announced.

The return of ‘Sol de México’ to Spanish lands is thanks to Iglesias Entertainment, Fénix Entertainment and CMN Events, in a solidarity initiative led by the Foundation Real Madrid present in almost a hundred countries and which has nearly 100 thousand beneficiaries on five continents and to which part of the benefits of the concert will go.

A pre-sale of tickets aimed at Real Madrid members is expected to begin. It will be on Friday, November 10, at four in the afternoon, local time in Madrid, when the general sale begins through the Ticketmaster platform, in what promises to be one of the biggest shows of 2024 in the Spanish capital.

Luis Miguel returned to the stage last August in Argentina with a new tour, which will continue in 2024 throughout America and Europe. Since 2017, the Mexican artist has not given a concert in Spain. That year, the tour celebrated his latest album: ‘México por siempre’.

Before his arrival in Spain, Luis Miguel has more than fifty concerts planned in more than fifteen countries in Latin America, the United States, and Canada.

The organization in charge of promoting the ‘Sol de México’ show has detailed that in their concerts, the repertoire focuses on their romantic ballads, their most pop moments, their forays into the ranchera, and even the songs from their initial stage as a teenage idol. A full review of his entire career.

Is Luis Miguel facing another health problem? These were the doubts that arose after a video circulated on social networks several days ago, where the singer was seen complaining of pain in his lower back. The images worried the millions of “Sol” fans.

Due to Luismi’s characteristic movements on stage, some of his followers suggested that he could be suffering from sciatica, pain that extends along the sciatic nerve, from the lower back to one or both legs.

And since “El Sol de México” is very secretive with his private life, there is nothing confirmed about his current state of health, well remember that he continues working on his 2023 Tour.

