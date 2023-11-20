Luis Miguel Captured at Beluga Restaurant in Monterrey: What Happened?

On November 16, Luis Miguel was captured at the “Beluga” restaurant, located in San Pedro Garza García in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Images of the singer were spread through social networks after giving the last of three shows at the Stadium of Borregos.

Luismi’s visit to the luxurious place would have led to a problem and after the concert he went to the place to have dinner with his partner Paloma Cuevas. The evening did not end well, because around 3:18 a.m., elements of the municipal police carried out an operation to verify the closing times of the establishment.

According to local media, Beluga would have offered service and sale of alcohol outside the hours permitted by law. And by the time the restaurant was closed, Luis Miguel had already left the site.

The Beluga restaurant defines its concept as a mix of design, architecture and freshness in its gastronomic proposal. The atmosphere of the site has a romantic and charming essence, where eureka lemons stand out as decorations inside.

Its menu focuses on traditional seafood cuisine with foods from national coasts and also imports from New Zealand, Japan, Alaska and Chile. Some of their popular dishes are Ceviche Sinaloa, Hamachi Sashimi, sea bass fillets in sauce and asparagus, octopus tacos and mixed desserts.

Prices to eat at Beluga range from 500 to 1700 pesos per person. They also have an extensive menu of drinks and cocktails, including wines, mojitos, Aperol and many more.

The haute cuisine establishment has three branches located in Monterrey, Guadalajara and in Polanco, Mexico City.

After it became known that the Beluga restaurant would be temporarily suspended, its customers have taken to asking on social networks when they will resume operations.

At the moment, no response has been given to diners’ requests, which range from asking for support in making reservations by phone to knowing more details about the menu.

Share this: Facebook

X

