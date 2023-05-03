Home » Luis Miguel presents his new tour
Luis Miguel presents his new tour

Luis Miguel presents his new tour

The Sun of Mexico revealed, on his birthday, at 8:23 p.m. (Mexico time), that next August 3 will be the date for the first of his presentations as part of his new tour “Luis Miguel Tour 2023” at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Airesappointment that will be repeated on days 4 and 6.

The tour will last for South America, Mexico and the United States with more than 45 concerts in just 4 monthswhere he will delight with his extraordinary voice and incomparable style.

The exclusive pre-sale with Santander American Express card, from May 4 at 10 am until stocks last. After the pre-sale, general sale will begin.

More information at: www.movistararena.com.ar

