Luis Miguel Tour 2024: The Return of “El Sol de México” to the United States with 51 New Presentations

Luis Miguel, the iconic Mexican singer known as “El Sol de México,” is set to embark on his highly anticipated tour in 2024. The tour will include a total of 51 new performances in the United States, starting in January and ending in June.

The tour will kick off in Seattle and will continue through various cities such as Washington, Las Vegas, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago, among others. The final concert of the tour will take place on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina. In total, Luis Miguel will be visiting 32 cities during his tour.

For fans eagerly awaiting the tour, information regarding the purchase link, ticket prices, and payment methods will be provided to ensure that they do not miss out on the concerts.

Luis Miguel’s return to the stage in 2023 has been a massive success, with 65 sold-out shows where fans were able to witness his incredible talent and hear his beloved songs. The expectations for his 2024 tour are even higher, especially among his fans in the United States, where he will have the most performances.

The tour will also extend to other countries such as Canada, starting in January 2024. Luis Miguel will have shows in Central and South America before focusing on the United States and Canada.

Fans can expect a spectacular show with a setlist that features many of Luis Miguel’s biggest hits, including ballads, boleros, and mariachis. The setlist may vary slightly depending on the location, but fans can anticipate hearing favorites such as “La Incondicional,” “Culpable o no,” and “No Sé Tú,” among others.

The pre-sale for Luis Miguel’s tour in the United States has already begun. An exclusive pre-sale for his fan club started on August 9, along with the advance sale of VIP packages. The general pre-sale for fans will begin on August 10, and the public sale will start on August 11. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and Vividseats.

While the exact ticket prices for the 2024 tour have not been announced yet, prices for previous shows can serve as a reference. For example, ticket prices for the concert in Seattle range from $135 to $11,529, and prices for the show in Greensboro, North Carolina range from $202 to $8,571.

Fans eager to purchase tickets should prepare in advance by creating a Ticketmaster account, ensuring that their payment information is up to date, and reviewing event details and ticket limits.

Overall, Luis Miguel’s tour in 2024 promises to be a memorable experience for fans in the United States. With his incredible talent and beloved songs, it’s no surprise that tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss the chance to see “El Sol de México” live on stage during his highly anticipated tour.

