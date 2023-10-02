Home » Luisa Maria Jimenez Reunites with Her Family in Italy: Embracing Joy and Prioritizing Family
Luisa Maria Jimenez Reunites with Her Family in Italy: Embracing Joy and Prioritizing Family

“Cuban Actress Luisa Maria Jimenez Reunites with Family in Italy, Shares Joy on Social Media”

Prominent Cuban actress, Luisa Maria Jimenez, recently experienced the ultimate happiness of being able to embrace her daughter and grandchildren and spend quality time with them. Her followers on social media were able to witness her overwhelming joy during this heartwarming reunion.

The artist’s daughter took to Instagram to share a sweet post featuring her mother. The caption read, “The five-star super grandmother has arrived… better not even in JVALLES.” The photo showcases Luisa Maria wearing a radiant smile, surrounded by her two adoring grandchildren and her daughter. Her face serves as undeniable evidence of the immeasurable happiness she feels in that moment.

In an interview with CyberCuba, Luisa María confirmed that she will be staying in Italy for a while to be with her daughter and grandchildren, who reside in the country. However, she plans to return to Cuba afterward to continue her work endeavors.

“They are my jewels, and I have even put my work on hold to be with them,” shared the actress. She mentioned having a film project with Marilyn Solaya, but due to delays, she could no longer wait and had to prioritize her entry into Italy.

While expressing regret for the unfinished project, Luisa María emphasized the significance of family in her life. “Believe me, I’m sorry, but life is like that, and the family issue is above everything,” she explained. The Cuban public fondly remembers her for her role as “La Tojosa” in the soap opera “Sol de batey.”

In January, Luisa María celebrated the birth of her second grandson, sharing a heartwarming photo of the baby on Instagram. Her caption hinted at the overwhelming happiness she felt in that moment.

On the same day, she moved her social media followers yet again by posting another snapshot of her granddaughter, Aurora, tenderly holding her little brother in her arms.

Now, at 61 years old, Luisa María, is savoring the opportunity to fully enjoy her beautiful family.

