LuisaViaRoma becomes a group: «We will improve the shopping experience»

Roberta Benaglia, owner of the Style Capital fund, had said it to Il Sole 24 Ore in recent months: we are evaluating the acquisition of Playground, also to broaden the range of operations of LuisaViaRoma. Now the operation is closed: the Florentine luxury fashion e-commerce has acquired Holding It, which holds the Playground retail company with the Sotf luxury-sportswear store network and the Ffw company which develops sites and services for brands. The seller is Tommaso Maria Andorlini, who became CEO of LuisaViaRoma five months ago: the dual role evidently facilitated the deal, the value of which was not disclosed.

What LuisaViaRoma has instead released is the gross sales value (Gmv) of the new group, which came close to 400 million euros in 2023, “with a growth prospect for 2024 of 450 million”. The birth of the group, explains a note, “aims to combine the skills of the Florentine company in luxury e-commerce with the advanced digital techniques of Ffw and the skills in the retail sector of Playground”. The goal is to improve customer service and the integrated shopping experience. The operation is «a strategic opportunity to combine our strengths and create a new reference in the digital and physical retail sector», according to Andorlini; and it is a way to “carry forward our growth projects, continuing to evolve”, according to Andrea Panconesi, architect of the development of LuisaViaRoma before the arrival of Style Capital, which in 2021 acquired 40% and control of the board.

Among the projects of the new LuisaViaRoma Group is the opening of a 300 square meter store under the Sotf brand in the heart of Florence in a few days, during the Pitti Uomo week (9-12 January 2024), a space in which sportswear meets modernity, with exclusive collections from emerging and established brands and artistic installations.