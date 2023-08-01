Home » LuisaViaRoma: Tommaso Maria Andorlini is the new CEO. Expansion plans
LuisaViaRoma: Tommaso Maria Andorlini is the new CEO. Expansion plans

LuisaViaRoma: Tommaso Maria Andorlini is the new CEO. Expansion plans

The leadership of LuisaViaRoma is changing, one of the leading high-end fashion online stores in the world, launched in Florence by Andrea Panconesi in the early 2000s and since 2021 40% owned by the Style Capital fund, which controls the board.

In place of the managing director Alessandra Rossi, who has more than 20 years of experience in fashion e-commerce, 13 of which in the Yoox Net Group and Porter, comes Tommaso Maria Andorlini, the Florentine entrepreneur who founded the online and offline stores Playground, Sotf and of the Ffw company that develops fashion e-commerce sites. «But there are no issues of strategic discontinuity in this turnover – explains Roberta Benaglia, CEO of Style Capital, to Sole 24 Ore – simply Alessandra Rossi lives in London, has a small daughter, and for her the role had become heavy, considering that the business is very demanding. We’re sorry too.”

The choice fell on Tommaso Maria Andorlini (also) because Style Capital is evaluating an acquisition of the Florentine company Playground (9.9 million turnover in 2022, +20% on 2021, with a profit of 23 thousand euros according to the latest deposited balance sheet): for now it is a purchase option that has a duration of 12 months. Furthermore, Panconesi and Andorlini know each other well and the personal relationship, combined with the logistical ease of both living in Florence, facilitated the decision.

Moreover, the acquisition of Playground could serve to broaden the range of operations of LuisaViaRoma: «We are evaluating this project also for its potential synergies – explains Benaglia – both Farfetch and Net-a-Porter have a division that deals with sites for brands that sell, and this could be an opportunity for us to create it and to make it available to the brands of our platform, covering a series of services”.

For LuisaViaRoma, 2022 ended with a turnover that grew by more than 23%, which exceeded 254 million euros. «In the first part of this year growth slowed down a bit – explains Benaglia – and the first half will close at +10-15%. We count on accelerating in the second half and closing with a 20% growth»

