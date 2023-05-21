Lula criticizes the UN Security Council: he blames it for wars and environmental disasters

“Incompatibility of agendas”, that was the argument of the Brazilian delegation to justify why the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could not meet in Hiroshima, with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenski. Pressure from the G7 powers was felt on the Brazilian leader to face direct dialogue with the Ukrainian head of state. But the plan failed for multiple reasons.

There was a negotiation to achieve the joint photo; inclusive, in a session this Sunday May 21 of the western summit, Lula condemned “the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

But the bilateral appointment failed to materialize. As stated in the presidential environment, the failure also had to do with “key” differences on how to move towards peace between the two nations at war. Everything indicates that the negotiation prospects, which include third countries as the central axis, entered a period of stagnation without an exit date.

Government sources in Brasilia suggested that Lula was not interested in adding to the list of personalities who endorsed Zelenski’s statements when he said today: “Whoever wants war must observe how united we are.” Obviously, it was an alert for Russia, and as far as unity was concerned, he was referring to the great Western powers. The arrival of the Ukrainian at the G7 meeting was not foreseen, and it surprised more than one.

The divergences of the Brazilian with the Ukrainian approach were clearly manifested in Lula da Silva’s speech during the last session, dedicated to peace in the world. The Brazilian president postulated that “Hiroshima is a propitious scenario for reflection on the catastrophic consequences of all types of conflict. This reflection is urgent and necessary. Today the risk of nuclear war is at the highest level since the height of the Cold War.”

For the Brazilian ruler, “the world is no longer the same. Wars continue to break out in traditional patterns, but we are seeing alarming setbacks in the nuclear non-proliferation regime; that must necessarily be included in the dimension of disarmament”.

Lula concluded: “Nuclear weapons are not a source of security, but an instrument of the mass extermination of our humanity and the continuity of life on Earth.”

According to the president, “the fighting continues every day and increases human suffering, loss of life and destruction of homes.” He finally admitted: “I repeated over and over again that it is necessary to talk about peace. No solution will last if it is not based on dialogue. We need to work to create a space for negotiations. We cannot lose sight of the fact that the challenges of peace and security that afflict the world go far beyond Europe”.

The Brazilian’s speech, this Sunday morning in Hiroshima, went beyond simple statements. For him, “there is an abyss between all these challenges, and global governance.” He even addressed his criticism of the United Nations Security Council “which today is more paralyzed than ever and is a component of the problem. The permanent members (China, Russia, England, France and the United States) continue with the tradition of starting wars not authorized by the organization.

Lula’s concerns are also projected on environmental disasters: “We are close to an irreversible point. And we are not acting quickly enough to contain the rise in global temperatures, as we agreed in the Paris Agreement”. These issues had been discussed yesterday with the Secretary General of the UN, the Portuguese Antonio Gutérrez. “But this crisis does not affect everyone equally, neither in the form nor in the degree, nor in the rhythm. More than 3 billion people have already been affected, directly or indirectly, by climate change, especially in low- and middle-income countries. And as we go, that number will continue to rise.”

The challenge, said the ruler, “is for rich countries to keep their promises to spend $100 billion a year on climate action.”

Towards the end of his speech, the Brazilian president had words to talk about the world to come: “Brazil wants multipolarity based on the primacy of international law and the promotion of multilateralism. To reissue the Cold War would be foolish; and dividing the world between East and West or, between North and South, is as anachronistic as it is innocuous”.