Lula recovers in hospital after hip replacement surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was recovering in a hospital Friday after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery, which will likely force him to temporarily suspend his frequent international travel but which, moreover, will not interrupt its activities.

Dr. Roberto Kalil told reporters on Friday that the leftist ruler would soon be transferred to his room at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in the capital Brasilia, after a successful surgery that required general anesthesia and lasted between two and three hours.

Lula, 77, is expected to spend a few days in the hospital and return to the presidential palace next week. She also underwent a minor eyelid surgery, Kalil said.

The government had reported that the president would remain president of Brazil throughout the entire process, instead of temporarily passing authority to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

“The impact of Lula’s surgery will probably be minor and should not affect the decision-making process or negotiations significantly,” said Paul Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia.

Recovery from hip replacement surgery varies by patient, but most can resume light daily activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Initially, many patients use a cane, crutches or a walker until their balance and strength improve, in order to avoid falls that could jeopardize the success of the surgery, the orthopedic organization said.

But Lula joked Tuesday that no one would see him with any kind of walking aid. “You’re not going to see me with a walker, you’re not going to see me with crutches. They will always see me as beautiful as if I had not even had surgery,” she declared, adding that she has been in pain since August of last year.

Lula is the oldest president in Brazilian history. On the 2022 election campaign, he often joked that, despite being over 70, “I have the energy of a 30-year-old and the lust of a 20-year-old.”

After two previous presidential terms, in 2003 and 2010, Lula declared during the campaign that if he won, he had no intention of running for a fourth four-year term. However, in July he said that US President Joe Biden’s campaign to be re-elected was a “stimulus” for him to run again in 2026.

Lula has been busy since taking office on January 1 from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in the second round of elections in October 2022. After promising to “return Brazil” to the world stage, Lula has traveled to 21 countries, including the United States, China, France, India, Argentina and Angola.

“He tried to include all of this crucial travel before the surgery,” said Oliver Stuenkel, an associate professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo. “Now he can’t continue traveling like this.”

This week the president wore a mask at public events, something his doctors requested to reduce the risk of him contracting a respiratory illness before his operation.

