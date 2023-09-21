Lula warned Biden that Argentine democracy “is in danger” because of Milei

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, He assured his counterpart from the United States, Joe Bidenwhat democracy in Argentina “is in danger” due to the consolidation of “extremist sectors”, in reference to the victory in the PASO of the libertarian Javier Milei.

«Democracy is in danger because the denial of Politics makes extremist sectors occupy spaces, as has already happened in Brazil (with the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro), as is happening in Argentina and other countries,” Lula highlighted in the midst of the local electoral campaign.

During a meeting with Biden in New York, The Brazilian president considered that “many have succumbed to the temptation of replacing a failed neoliberalism with a primitive, conservative and authoritarian nationalism.”

Extreme right-wing adventurers emerge who deny politics and sell solutions that are as easy as they are wrong. Lula da Silva

«Neoliberalism has worsened the economic and political inequality that afflicts current democracies. His legacy is a mass of disinherited and excluded people. Among its rubble, extreme right-wing adventurers emerge who deny politics and sell solutions that are as easy as they are wrong,” Lula assessed.

The expressions of the Brazilian president, who has affinity with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaare part of the PASO victory that Milei won, although he did not refer to the libertarian by name or surname.

Source: Argentine News





