This Friday was the last day of Luli Fernández as a panelist for show partners. The model said goodbye to the cycle happy and even launched a forceful phrase that drew attention.

Lussich was the one who announced Fernández’s departure, saying, with humor: “Today we say goodbye to a beautiful companion, who we love. A friend is already for us. We look forward to continuing the relationship beyond the show. How was it? Are you outraged by something?”

“No not at all. I had a great time. The important thing is to be able to leave places well. I had a lot of fun, I detoxified from a lot of people around who sometimes one thinks are friends and so on. There was a lot of offended but I came out quite graceful, ”replied Luli, sharp about the friendships she lost as a panelist for the cycle.

“There has been a lot of talk about it. You didn’t feel bad, but it helped you to tell the one who is offended… to continue on his way, ”added Adrián Pallares, the other host of the program.

“Of course, that had nothing to do with my decision. But it is true that they are experiences that serve to stay with fewer and better people around. I tried to live up to it, I rededicated myself. I did it with a lot of delivery and a lot of responsibility. It is a very difficult job. I learned a lot from everyone. The truth is that I take a lot of friends with me, ”Luli reflected on her passage through the program and her first steps in journalism.

Finally, Pallares wanted to know what Fernández’s plans are for the future and she replied: “The truth is that I want to drive, I have done it on other occasions. That is why she knew that the period of panelism had a beginning and an end. I know that the best will come out when it has to come up. I want to enjoy more of my son, of my family. Having the joy of being able to do it seems to me to be an enormous blessing”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

