Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy Art Amusement Park Reopens After 36 Years

World‘s First Art Amusement Park, Luna Luna, Reopens After 36 Years

After 36 years of being in storage, Luna Luna, the world‘s first art amusement park, has officially announced its reopening. The park was originally planned and organized by Austrian artist and entrepreneur André Heller and first appeared in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany. Heller spent more than 10 years collecting the creations of over 30 legendary artists to complete the park, including the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dalí, and more.

However, just three months after the park opened, André Heller faced a series of legal issues, ultimately ending its scheduled global tour and placing all the artworks in storage. It wasn’t until rapper Drake invested $100 million in repairs and subsidies in recent years that it broke free from its 36-year-old shackles.

The new art amusement park, “Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy,” will be held in a huge warehouse on the edge of downtown Los Angeles. The park is presented in colorful colors and has a variety of amusement facilities inside. It also displays the works of many famous artists of the 20th century, such as David Hockney, Rebecca Horn, Kenny Scharf, Philip Glass, and George Baselitz, among others.

Ironically, none of the facilities can be ridden or used because they do not comply with modern safety regulations. However, the park is still a great place to appreciate artistic creations. The highlight of the park is the colorful architectural structure “Enchanted Tree” by David Hockney and Salvador Dalí’s “Dalí Dome,” which is filled with mirrors, creating an immersive psychedelic atmosphere.

“Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy” is now open for viewing. Interested readers may wish to go to the official website to purchase tickets or learn more about it.

