Luo Meilan's new drama partner Zhao Zhenxiong Leopard's image is deeply rooted in people's hearts, and it is affectionate and righteous to repay her husband's debt

Recently, according to South Korean media reports, actor Luo Meilan will appear in JTBC’s new TV series “Bad Mom”. In this work, Luo Meilan will be partnered with Zhao Zhenxiong and Li Daoxun, all of whom are powerful actors with excellent acting skills. “Bad Mom” ​​tells the story of a mother who has to become a bad mom for her child. This work is directed by the director of “Monster”, and I believe that the effect of shooting must be outstanding.

Just a few days ago, Luo Meilan won the Best Actress at the Qinglong Film Awards for “The Righteous Candidate”, and her acting skills have once again been affirmed by people inside and outside the industry. When winning the award, Luo Meilan said that she was surprised. She didn’t expect to win such a weighty award. Thank you very much for your love, and I will continue to bring more exciting works to the audience in the future.

Don’t look at Luo Meilan’s debut for more than ten years, but in fact, Luo Meilan only had the opportunity to play the leading role when she was nearly 40 years old. Before, she has always played some supporting roles, which is the type of “daughter-in-law become mother-in-law”. In 2015, Luo Meilan starred in the family TV series “Reply 1988”, and the “Ms. Leopard” in Shuangmendong is still unforgettable. With the role of Ms. Leopard, Luo Meilan’s acting career ushered in a small peak, and the film appointments continued.

Later, “Fuyandong Avengers”, “Inner Beauty” and “Black Dog” all reflected Luo Meilan’s superb acting skills. She is very talented in shaping roles, giving people a refreshing feeling every time, and it is like herself. It’s the character’s will.

Luo Meilan has also experienced a lot of hardships in her life and emotional life. In the early days, Luo Meilan had experienced a very difficult time. At that time, Luo Meilan had not yet started to become popular, and her acting career had just begun. But at that time, Luo Meilan’s husband owed a huge amount of debt. In order to repay her husband’s money, Luo Meilan also lived very hard, and even had to sell things to maintain her life.

