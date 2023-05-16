Luo Tianyi parachuted into Meiyi Liya Station B live broadcast room with two-dimensional double top stream dream linkage_TOM NEWS

On the evening of May 14, 2023, the Japanese singer Meiyi Reya, who became popular because of “Sister Lang” (“Chengfeng 2023”), opened her live broadcast debut on the whole network at station B, the two-dimensional “top streamer”, popular virtual singer Luo Tianyi airborne into the live broadcast room as a surprise guest, and dreamily linked with “Xiaomei”. In the live broadcast that night, Meiyi Liya watched the dance video of Luo Tianyi’s “Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” and praised it again and again. She is looking forward to the future cooperation of new songs planned.

The interaction between the two in the same frame not only set off a wave of "double chef ecstasy" in station B, but also quickly appeared on the hot search of station B, and also aroused the enthusiasm of the whole network, once again showing the "given entertainment to internal entertainment billion points". The shock from the second dimension!"







“Pure Land of Paradise” swept B station again after 7 years of popularity

Luo Tianyi and Meiyi Liya review the creative boom in the same frame

In the live broadcast that night, Luo Tianyi first introduced to Mei Yi Liya the carnival at station B that “Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” triggered again.In 2016, once “Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” was released, Station B was “bloodbathed”. From dance to music and even ghost and animal areas, they all “fell” one after another. Luo Tianyi joked that “even the kittens passing by will be caught by the UP master to dance” Butterfly Dance”. With the broadcast of the first episode of “Sister Lang 4”, Meiyi Liya’s initial broadcast on the official account of station B quickly exceeded 10 million, and the endless secondary creations made this craze sweep B station again.

Later, Luo Tianyi invited Meiyi Liya to enjoy his own stage creations, from the performance scene of the 2017 Vsinger Live Luo Tianyi holographic concert, to the MMD dance video created by many UP masters for Luo Tianyi, enthusiastic The live atmosphere and the beautifully produced and diverse performances aroused Mei Yi Liya's amazement again and again.







Luo Tianyi’s reputation spread far and wide overseas

We plan to cooperate more with “Xiaomei” in the future

As the “top class” of the two-dimensional element and a representative of Chinese virtual singers, Luo Tianyi has not only been popular in China for many years, but is now famous overseas and has attracted a lot of attention. In the live broadcast, Meiyi Liya also revealed her love for Luo Tianyi. Not only did she know Luo Tianyi’s image very well, but she also watched Luo Tianyi’s music and dance creation videos online.

After knowing that Meiyi Liya is learning Chinese, Luo Tianyi even invited his masterpiece “Dalabang” as an invitation to look forward to the future plan for new song cooperation with Meiyi Liya. “Dalabang Bar” is a song written and composed by ilem, the up host of station B, and jointly sung by virtual singers Luo Tianyi and Yanhe.

It tells the story of a brave man fighting the evil dragon wisely. As a "palace song", it became a sensation at station B. Many singers such as Zhou Shen have performed innovative interpretations in multiple forms, and they are very popular with the audience. They have been sung for a while . After the live broadcast, the two singers paid more attention to each other's B station accounts, and once again expressed their expectations for future cooperation.







I believe that with the improvement of "Xiaomei" Chinese and the gradual development of the China tour, the two singers who also understand Chinese and Japanese culture can have further cooperation and continue to build a bridge of cultural communication. The masterpieces of national style music such as "The World" and "Nine Nine Eighty-One" may also have the opportunity to be on a bigger stage, so that Chinese music can be sung in the world!









