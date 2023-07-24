Luo Wei: Gazing – The Latest Album by Young Pianist Delights Music Fans and Literature Lovers

Luo Wei’s “Gazing” Record Sharing Session Held at the National Center for the Performing Arts

Chinanews.com, July 23 – The National Center for the Performing Arts recently hosted a record sharing session for the “Into the World in Records” art activity titled “More than music, more than the East” – “Luo Wei: Gazing”. The event took place at the Art Information Center of the Grand Theater and featured young pianist Luo Wei introducing his new album to music enthusiasts and friends.

During the sharing session, Luo Wei performed tracks from his albums “Granada” and “Oriental”. Notable guests including poet and translator Xi Chuan, poet Ouyang Jianghe, and composer Guo Wenjing were present at the event and engaged in discussions on the topic of music and literature.

“Luo Wei: Gazing” is the latest album from the “Young Chinese Musician Debut Series Records” publishing plan, initiated by the music label NCPA Classics of the National Center for the Performing Arts in 2022. In this album, Luo Wei, a young pianist based in the United States, showcases his virtuosity and appreciation for classic piano works by five western composers. The album includes pieces such as Balakirev’s “Islamic Beauty” and Debussy’s masterpiece “Moonlight”. According to Luo Wei, the selections aim to convey a specific set of thoughts and values through the music, with the hope that the album becomes a reflection of poetic imagery under the moonlight, in the forest, on the harbor, outdoors, mountains, and small bridges.

During the sharing session, Luo Wei delighted the audience with tracks from albums like “Granada”, “Oriental”, “Moonlight”, and “Chasing”.

Both literature and music are windows into the human mind, and throughout history, there has been extensive communication, combination, and mutual inspiration between the two. The sharing session began with a discussion on the concept of “gazing” and the comparative literature between the East and the West. Xi Chuan, Ouyang Jianghe, and Guo Wenjing engaged in a dialogue with Luo Wei. Xi Chuan praised Luo Wei’s ability to transform every note into blooming flowers, while Ouyang Jianghe described him as a new generation pianist with profound humanistic qualities.

The guests at the event also explored Luo Wei’s years of music practice, aesthetic thinking, and the oriental expression of Western composers within the context of “gazing”. They discussed the intertextual relationship between music, poetry, and literature. It is worth mentioning that Guo Wenjing had previously composed a large-scale symphonic work for Xi Chuan’s long poem “A Long Journey” and released a record on the NCPA Classics music label. This composition was also played during the event.

Luo Wei, a young pianist based in the United States, graduated from the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music under the guidance of professors Gary Graffman and Robert McDonald. At the young age of 11, he won the first prize in the Polish Chopin Youth International Piano Competition and the German Rachmaninoff Youth International Piano Competition. By 17, he had signed with Universal Music in the United States and released his first solo album, which received praise from the renowned “Gramophone” magazine. Luo Wei was also named one of the 19 most noteworthy artists in the world by the New York classical music radio station WQXR. In 2023, he became a Steinway Global Artist.

During the sharing session, Luo Wei announced his national tour plan for 2023, titled “Luo Wei: Gazing at the East”. In addition to the tracks from his newly released album, Luo Wei will include Chinese works like composer Yao Chen’s “Five Colors” to create an interplay of “gazing” between the East and the West.